Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Gets Disappointing Release Update

After fans thought they knew when Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was going to be released, the picture surrounding the R-rated streaming series just got murkier. Born Again Season 2 is set to continue the story of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in his continued fight with the villainous Mayor Kingpin (played by Vincent D'Onofrio). Coming just one year after the first season's release, recent reporting suggested Marvel Studios was eyeing a March 2026 debut for the new season, but that may not be the case.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Disney has removed Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's specific release information from the show's official internal press page. Originally, on the press portal, the super-powered studio had Born Again Season 2 listed as coming out starting on March 4, 2026. However, that date is now nowhere to be seen, with 2026 now being the only release-related info attached to the show now.

It is unclear what exactly this means for the R-rated superhero series, but it seems Marvel either may not have wanted that March date to see the light of day as early as it did or has changed its plans for the 2026 Disney+ title.

The only officially announced date for Marvel's 2026 Disney+ slate is Wonder Man, which is set to release on the platform, with all eight episodes dropping simultaneously on January 27, 2026.

Aside from that, some release windows have been disclosed for shows like Born Again Season 2 (sometime in the first half of the year), Vision Quest (next Fall), and X-Men '97 (mid-year).

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to be an explosive bit of superhero storytelling. The new batch of R-rated episodes will see Cox's Man Without Fear forced to assemble a team to battle the new Mayor Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force goons on the streets of New York City.

Season 2 of the skull-crackling series is just the beginning, with a third season already greenlit and set for production in New York sometime in early 2026.

Why Did Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Release Info Get Removed?

Fans who have been keeping an eye on the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 release discourse will likely raise an eyebrow or two at this latest update on the show's eventual 2026 debut.

Why would Disney remove a date, like this, even if it was never officially announced? Was the series delayed?

There is always the chance that this could be an indication that Born Again Season 2 has been pushed back on the Disney slate, coming later than the originally leaked March date. However, a delay seems unlikely at this point.

March still feels like the right spot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Season 1 started around the same time last year, and production on Season 2 wrapped in mid-July, meaning it has already had nearly four months of post-production time. That leaves plenty of time for it to hit that March release window.

What seems most likely here is that Disney realized the date had been unintentionally leaked and wanted to rectify the mistake so that it could announce the news on its own at a later time.

It could also potentially indicate the series may move up. Between January and March, the MCU has nothing to offer fans. So, bumping Born Again up a tad into February could be on the table.

Disney most likely wants to keep its options open and confirm the release of Born Again Season 2 when the time is right.