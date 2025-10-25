The 6 Big Disney+ Shows Releasing In the Rest of 2025

2025 still has six new major Disney+ shows left to be released on the streaming service over the next few weeks. Peaking this year with projects like Andor Season 2, Disney continues to deliver top-notch programming across franchises. The last couple of months of 2025 have plenty of anticipated new entries that fans look forward to seeing.

A Disney+ press release confirmed six upcoming releases before the end of 2025. As the studio gets ready for an epic year of releases in 2026, the task of finishing out this year is still on a high note. This will include projects from major tentpole franchises like Star Wars, but the list also features classic Disney characters and fan-favorite heroes.

Significant Disney+ Releases Remaining for 2025

Star Wars Visions Volume 3

Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series consisting of original short films either set within the Star Wars universe or inspired by it. Using multiple animation studios and styles, each episode brings its own story to the spotlight without tying to any other episodes, shining a spotlight on Jedi and warriors across the galaxy.

Like its first two seasons, Visions Season 3 will not be canon to the rest of the Star Wars universe. However, three episodes from Season 1 will be revisited in Season 3, allowing fans who have kept up with the show to see new additions to this saga that tie up loose ends.

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 29.

Seventeen: Our Chapter

Seventeen: Our Chapter is a four-part docuseries highlighting the hit South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN and showing their journey after their debut in May 2015. The 13-member group is known and renowned for being a self-produced unit, handling their own songwriting, choreography, and stage direction while creating music from multiple different genres, including K-pop.

The series will feature behind-the-scenes moments from the band's first decade together, including looks at major world tours, fan meetings, and their work on their fifth studio album, "Happy Burstday." It will also be the group's first long-form project since 2020's SEVENTEEN: Hit The Road, allowing them to update fans on their travels and milestones from the last five years.

The four episodes of Seventeen: Our Chapter will debut on Fridays in November 2025 on Disney+, starting with Episode 1 on Friday, November 7.

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation

Based on the popular eponymous mobile game, Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation centers on an original character named Yuu, a high school student who is transported to Twisted-Wonderland via a magic mirror. Unable to use any magic, Yu must face monsters and other magicians at a magical school called Night Raven College, all while trying to find his way back to his homeworld.

The school is made up of seven different dormitories, each based on a different Disney villain, and Yuu gets acquainted with the school's top students in those dormitories. As of writing, the series is expected to run for three seasons, each one focused on one of the first three "Books" from the original mobile game.

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation's first episode premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 5, and new episodes premiere on the three following Wednesdays until November 26.

The Beatles Anthology

The Beatles Anthology will provide a never-before-seen look at one of the most famous bands in history, as told by the musicians themselves. Centering on John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, viewers will learn new details about the group's journeys across Europe and the world while gaining insight into their biggest hits and their working dynamic.

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson's Park Road Post helped restore footage for this series and expanded it from eight episodes to nine. Originally released on UK television in November and December 1995, current viewers will see an updated look at revamped footage and learn more about the Beatles as they rose to nearly unmatched levels of fame.

The Beatles Anthology will have a three-episode premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 26.

Percy Jackson Season 2

After Percy Jackson and the Olympians became one of Disney+'s most-watched series in 2024, the show was quickly renewed for a second season. The new season will adapt Rick Riordan's second Percy Jackson book, Sea of Monsters, which pits Percy and his friends on a mission to the Bermuda Triangle to find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood.

Walker Scobell will return to his role as Percy Jackson alongside Aryan Simhadri's Grover Underwood and Leah Sava Jeffries' Annabeth Chase. Along with multiple stars returning from Season 1, Season 2 will also include Beatrice Kitsos’s Allison Simms (a character not seen in the Percy Jackson novels), and Courtney B. Vance will replace the late Lance Reddick as Zeus.

Percy Jackson Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on December 10.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

Twenty years after Malcolm in the Middle became one of the 21st century's biggest sitcoms, Disney will revive the story in a new series titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. The revival will pick up in the present day after the original show's conclusion in 2006, as Malcolm reunites with his parents for their 40th wedding anniversary party while handling his own life as a father.

Frankie Muniz is confirmed to return to the revival as Malcolm alongside his on-screen parents, Bryan Cranston's Hal and Jane Kaczmarek's Lois. Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will also reprise their original roles as Malcolm's brothers, Francis and Reese. Kiana Madeira will play Malcolm's girlfriend, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will take over the role of Dewey from Erik Per Sullivan, who retired from acting in 2010.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is expected to debut on Disney+ in December, although a specific release date has yet to be announced.