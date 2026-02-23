March 2026 is set to be an incredible month for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) because street-level heroes are poised to take over. The MCU kickstarted 2026 with the arrival of several Avengers: Doomsday trailers focused on the X-Men and the Wakandans before ending January with the binge release of Wonder Man. While February is a slow month for the MCU, the hype will ramp up once more in March due to the arrival of a significant Marvel Television show (and a highly talked-about trailer).

March 2026 will be a great month for MCU fans because of the confirmed release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+ and the imminent arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer. The fact that these developments centered around two fan-favorite street-level heroes (Daredevil and Spider-Man) makes it even more notable and exciting.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24, continuing the rivalry between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk as it picks up in the political landscape due to the latter's enforcement of Martial Law in New York City.

Aside from its unexpected genre geared towards drama, what makes the upcoming season more exciting is the return of Jessica Jones and her eventual on-screen team-up with Daredevil. More so, the fact that Season 2 will largely focus on the battle for New York's soul creates more intrigue, which could lead to bolder action and highly emotional stakes.

Marvel Television

Meanwhile, adding to the hype of an already compelling month is the rumored arrival of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. Reliable entertainment insider Cryptic Quality 4K shared in a post from X that he heard that Spider-Man 4's trailer will be released next month.

Sony Pictures

The trailer for Brand New Day is perhaps one of the most awaited promotional footage since the movie's release (July 31) is fast approaching. Releasing the first trailer will finally give chance a high definition look at Peter Parker's next chapter, a sneak peek at Sadie Sink's mysterious character, and a closer look at some of the movie's menacing villains.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will follow Peter Parker's new chapter following the game-changing ending of No Way Home, where everyone forgot who he really was.

Why Spider-Man & Daredevil Fans Will Be Happy in March 2026

The two events in March 2026 (Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's release and Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer premiere) create much-needed hype for the MCU in March following a quiet February.

While fans are still waiting for the eventual buzz that Avengers: Doomsday will surely bring in the coming months, March is the perfect month to rally fans who love the grounded and street-level side of the fledgling shared universe.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's release on March 24, combined with its confirmed eight-episode count, delivers weekly new content that spans weeks. This would create enough anticipation to keep the MCU relevant consistently while fans are waiting for the major releases in the form of Brand New Day and Doomsday.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer release sets the stage to kickstart its promotional efforts (properly this time) after a series of leaks on social media. Showcasing high-definition looks at Spider-Man, his villains, and allies would drive major hype for one of Marvel's biggest upcoming theatrical releases in the summer.