Daredevil: Born Again's Bullseye Actor Talks Mr. Charles Twist Ending, Season 3 Changes, New Costume Prospects & More (Exclusive)

Following the insane Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale, Wilson Bethel shared his thoughts about Bullseye's redemption, his MCU future with Mr. Charles, and more. Bethel's return as Benjamin Poindexter in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 centered around his complex, twisted redemption arc as he pursues a misguided sense of balance and atonement, leading to emotionally charged battles with Daredevil while targeting Vanessa and Wilson Fisk.

The much-talked-about Season 2 finale propelled Bullseye further to the side of good by almost killing Wilson Fisk with a sniper rifle, but he ended up shooting Buck Cashman instead.

While speaking in an exclusive, spoiler-filled interview with The Direct, Wilson Bethel confirmed that his Bullseye was aiming for Wilson Fisk when the New York City mayor was about to head out of the courthouse, noting, "He was hoping he would stand in front of [it]:"

The Direct: "When Bullseye has the sniper rifle, who is he originally aiming for? Is he aiming for Kingpin?" Wilson Bethel: "Yeah, that's my feeling, yeah. He was hoping he would stand in front of [it]."

Bethel admitted that his act of targeting Kingpin is "about him settling scores," confirming that Wilson Fisk is the most "deserving of Bullseye's bullet:"

The Direct: "So, then that leads to my next question... Is that more so a personal thing for Bullseye in targeting Kingpin, or does he still feel this desire, for some reason, to still save Daredevil?" Wilson Bethel: "No, this is about Kingpin. It's about him settling scores... If anybody, at this point in the sort of larger mythology of the onscreen version of this show, if anybody is deserving of Bulleye's bullet, I think it's Kingpin at this point, as far as he's concerned..."

The penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 saw Bullseye perform a redemptive act by thwarting Fisk's assassination attempt on Governor McCaffrey, which retroactively aided Daredevil and his resistance.

When asked if Bullseye felt redemption by choosing to save the governor, Bethel affirms it strongly, believing that Poindexter now sees himself as having crossed over to the other side, living to fight another day with a deeply misguided sense of purpose:

The Direct: "Towards the end of the season, Bullseye does get to do that one good act, as it were, you know, he saves the Governor. Does he feel redeemed in his mind? Is that now behind him?" Wilson Bethel: "Yeah, I think very much so. I mean, he basically says as much, even before that, when he and Matt are escaping from the AVTF... he's like, 'I'm good to die now. I've balanced the scales.' And then, you know, Matt sort of puts the ball back in his court, in a way, and I think Dex sort of takes it. Because why not? He survived. He's now on the other side. He will live to see a day, another day, [maybe] many more days."

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Bethel also reflected on the unpredictable and "deeply unstable" nature of Bullseye, emphasizing the character's vulnerability while teasing that Poindexter may not be on the side of good in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3:

"And so, yeah, I can do this guy a solid. But again, like, I think that... one of the things that's so much fun to play with this character is that there is a certain kind of capriciousness to where his mind or his emotions might be at. This is a deeply unstable person, right? And if you take people with mental illness of one kind or another, they can go some pretty different directions, wholeheartedly, with a very full set of beliefs in those different directions at any given moment. And it's one of the things that's super cool about this character, just because he's one way right now at the end of Season 2, don't expect him to be there at the beginning of Season 3."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 officially unveiled Bullseye's comic-accurate blue suit from Marvel Comics, but the character also wore a black-and-white suit that has yet to appear in the MCU. When asked if there is a chance it will show up in the future, Bethel told The Direct that we should "absolutely keep hope alive," noting that "there's a lot of room for evolution:"

The Direct: "What are the odds that we finally—I mean, to be fair, you just got a comic-accurate Bullseye suit in this show, but he has another comic-accurate suit with the black and the white. Is that something that you really would love to see in the show, and can fans keep hope alive [that it will show up]?" Wilson Bethel: "You can absolutely keep hope alive. What I always say is, as we've seen with Daredevil, over, going on, six seasons of this show now, that suit has evolved at least five or six times. So, I think there's a lot of room for evolution. And just know, to any fans out there, that I'm on your side. I am advocating for that too."

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The final moments of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 saw Dex Poindexter seated next to Mr. Charles, teasing a new and dangerous alliance that mirrored the shadowy government entanglement Luke Cage found himself in.

Bethel teased that Bullseye's current situation of working with Mr. Charles "opens up a whole slew of interesting new storytelling possibilities" for the MCU villain:

Wilson Bethel: "I mean, look, the past now being behind him in the way it is, I think it opens up a whole slew of interesting new storytelling possibilities... especially for those who are excited to see some version of Bullseye that resembles the comic book version a little bit more, because maybe he's just a fucking mean ass gun for hire right now, and there are a lot worse ways to experience Bullseye."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's final scenes positioned Bullseye as the MCU's most dangerous wildcard. With him backed by Mr. Charles and, by extension, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Bullseye now has access to a plethora of resources, and he is considered a free man who can wreak havoc anywhere, not just in New York.

With Matt Murdock behind bars at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Bullseye's return in the already-confirmed Season 3 on Disney+ leaves New York more vulnerable than ever without one of its fiercest protectors. Despite that, Daredevil's absence also sets the stage for exciting first-time clashes involving the remaining Defenders (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist).

The Direct's full interview with Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel is available below.

How Bullseye Fits in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Story

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 could allow Bullseye to flourish out of New York at first, giving fans a preview of carrying out missions for Val and Mr. Charles as part of their shadowy government ops.

While Season 2 steered Dex Poindexter toward a twisted redemptive arc, what makes Bullseye's return in Season 3 even more dangerous is his unshakable belief that he's now doing the right thing. Even as he dives deeper into morally compromised government operations under Val, Dex will likely view his actions as righteous, amplifying the threat of his instability.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will officially introduce new villains for the Defenders to contend with, and Bullseye's presence raises the stakes because he could either serve as an ally or an enemy that would make the conflict far more complicated.

Whatever the case, Bullseye's instability ensures chaos ensues as he transforms into the MCU's most feared assassin, leading to high-stakes confrontations that could drag New York into even greater turmoil in the post-Wilson Fisk era.