'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2 Is Confirmed To Include 6 Marvel Characters From Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Movies (But as New Versions)

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy features a thrilling group of characters who will be brought back in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 on Disney+. Maguire's impact on the Marvel world cannot be understated, as his solo films helped usher in the modern era of superhero movies in the early 2000s. While rumors point to him coming back to the MCU as soon as this year, viewers will at least see characters he helped make famous in the near future.

Six characters from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy will be reimagined for new roles in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. Maguire's original trilogy dove deep into the web-slinger's cache of supporting characters, building a version of his place in the Marvel Universe that resonated with viewers. Now, this group of major names will be reinvented for the modern audience in an alternate reality from the MCU.

6 Tobey Maguire Trilogy Characters in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Spider-Man

Marvel Animation, Sony Pictures

At the top of the list for shared characters in these two projects, naturally, is the web-slinger himself, Spider-Man. Played by Hudson Thames in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, this version of Peter Parker takes on a host of villains threatening New York City in an alternate universe after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He also works closely with Norman Osborn, who gives him multiple new Spider-Man suits and pushes him forward as a hero.

Peter Parker first came into the spotlight in 2002 through Tobey Maguire's portrayal in director Sam Raimi’s live-action trilogy. Getting his powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider, he becomes New York’s hero and fights a horde of scary villains, including the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and more.

Norman Osborn

Marvel Animation, Sony Pictures

Playing the main villain of Raimi's first Spider-Man movie, Willem Dafoe embodied Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin, recognized as Peter Parker's most iconic antagonist. Also appearing in cameos for both sequels, Osborn tested a performance-enhancing serum on himself, which drove him crazy and gave him an alternate personality who became the villainous Green Goblin.

Meanwhile, Colman Domingo took on the challenge of playing Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in Season 1, as he will do in Season 2. Originally acting as a mentor for Peter Parker after learning about him being Spider-Man, Season 2 may push him further down his expected villainous path.

Harry Osborn

Marvel Animation, Sony Pictures

Playing a major supporting role in all three Sam-Raimi-directed Spider-Man movies, James Franco was Peter Parker's best-friend-turned-enemy, Harry Osborn. Believing that Spider-Man killed his father before finding out Peter was Spider-Man, Harry evolved into the New Goblin in the threequel, going after his former friend and bringing plenty of drama along the way.

In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Zeno Robinson voices the show's version of Harry, a popular influencer who attends high school with Peter. Calling himself Spider-Man's "dude at the desk" (a nod to Ned Leeds' "guy in the chair" title from Spider-Man: Homecoming), he also founds his own company to support young geniuses like Peter.

Otto Octavius

Marvel Animation, Sony Pictures

2004's Spider-Man 2 introduced fans to Alfred Molina's depiction of Dr. Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, who would later be brought back in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The genius scientist develops a fusion machine to create and harness unlimited energy, only to destroy the inhibitor chip in the arms he uses, which comes alive and corrupts his mind as he loses his way.

In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Hugh Dancy voices Doc Ock, although he only plays a small role in half of Season 1's episodes. Mostly seen selling high-tech weapons to criminals, he goes to prison at the end of the show, with many expecting him to dive into his villainous arc in Season 2.

Gwen Stacy

Marvel Animation, Sony Animation

Bryce Dallas Howard (also known for her directing work in Star Wars) brought a classic Spider-Man character to life with her portrayal of Gwen Stacy in 2007's Spider-Man 3. Becoming part of a complicated love triangle with Peter Parker and Mary-Jane Watson, she also dated Eddie Brock before a night out with Peter brought him to the breaking point during his time with the black Spider-Man suit.

While no voice actress is confirmed, Gwen will play a role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. As of writing, her role in the story is unconfirmed.

Venom

Marvel Animation, Sony Pictures

Along with Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and James Franco's Harry Osborn, Spider-Man 3 featured a third villain in Topher Grace's Eddie Brock, better known as Venom. Starting as a rival photographer for Peter at the Daily Bugle, he bonded with the Venom symbiote and went after Peter during the film's final act.

A symbiote resembling Venom played a minor role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first episode, entering through the same portal that the spider that gives Peter Parker his powers used. After being contained by Doctor Strange, he should play a bigger role in Season 2.