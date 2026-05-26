Knuckles Season 2 Chances Addressed By Sonic the Hedgehog Star Adam Pally: 'I Don't Know If That Was Ever Truly In the Cards' (Exclusive)

Knuckles and Sonic the Hedgehog star Adam Pally addressed a potential second season of his Paramount+ show. Sonic the Hedgehog finally got the live-action treatment fans had hoped to see for years, appearing in a trilogy of live-action solo movies that also spun off into a solo Knuckles series, starring Idris Elba in the titular role. However, after a single season, Knuckles' future has been a question mark.

Knuckles star Adam Pally explained that Season 2 of the show may have never been a possibility after its first season aired. Speaking with The Direct while promoting the movie O Horizon, Pally reconfirmed that Knuckles "was a limited series" but noted that the "franchise is strong and running on a full tank of gas:"

The Direct: You're also in 'Knuckles,' which was a success for Paramount+, but I'm wondering, you know, should fans still expect a Season 2? Pally: "It was a limited series, so… I don't know if that was ever truly in the cards. But I do know that the franchise is strong and running on a full tank of gas, so to speak. There's a lot of plans and surprises."

Paramount

When asked about what he'd like to explore in a second season, Pally expressed his hope to work with the cast again, including Edi Patterson, Idris Elba, and Kid Cudi, after forming such close friendships with all of them:

The Direct: Is there anything in particular you'd love to explore? If they were like, 'Yeah, let's do 'Knuckles' again.' Pally: "I loved the cast in. I mean, getting to work with Edi Patterson every day was a dream come true. I would love to do that, and then through the press of it, hanging out with Idris [Elba] was great, and then you know I became really close with Scott Mescudi/Kid Cudi on that, and so that's a friendship I take with me. And yeah, I just… I love when you get a job like that; it's all about the cast."

Knuckles went into development in February 2022, even before Elba's character became a success in 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In June 2022, former Paramount CEO Brian Robbins described Knuckles as a miniseries, indicating it would run for only one season on Paramount+.

Released in August 2024, the series follows Knuckles the Echidna on Earth as he struggles to adjust to life in the suburbs and find a new purpose after his tussle with Sonic and Dr. Robotnik. Bringing other new characters into the mix, the story leads to Knuckles taking on Adam Pally's Wade Whipple as an apprentice, training him for a bowling tournament in Reno and fighting off multiple mercenaries.

Will Knuckles Return for Season 2 or Sonic the Hedgehog 4?

Paramount

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is set to move into a fourth movie, which will be released in theaters on March 19, 2027. Along with newcomer Kristen Bell as Amy Rose, Elba will return as Knuckles, giving him another chance to dominate new enemies in his path alongside Sonic, Tails, and Amy Rose.

This movie could also show Knuckles teaming up with Keanu Reeves' Shadow the Hedgehog, who was shown to be alive during Sonic the Hedgehog 3's post-credits scene. Additionally, rumors suggested that Paramount is considering giving Shadow his own solo movie, which could advance Knuckles' story away from Sonic, as his solo series did.

Additionally, reports indicate that Paramount is developing an untitled "Sonic Universe Event Film," scheduled for release on December 22, 2028. While details about that movie are still unknown, Elba could also return as Knuckles there alongside other veterans and newcomers from the Sonic franchise.

Regardless of the details, Knuckles' future seems to be secure in the Sonic universe, even if he does not get a second season of his solo series. More details will likely be revealed as the fourth movie approaches release.