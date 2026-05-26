Euphoria: What Naz Told Artur In Season 3 Episode 7 Is a Sign of His Weakness (& Proves Alamo's Superiority)

Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7 unveiled Naz's most vulnerable moment, and what he said to Artur in Armenian only sealed his fate. Euphoria's latest season on HBO Max introduced Naz as a recurring antagonist and Armenian-American gangster who ran a ruthless loan-shark operation and had a bone to pick with Nate Jacobs, who owed him over $1 million.

Naz's deep-seated animosity toward Nate reached its boiling point on Nate and Cassie's wedding day. After crashing the lavish reception to publicly threaten the couple and demand repayment, Naz ordered his enforcer, Artur, to savagely beat Nate to a pulp, even cutting off his toe as a brutal warning. This was only the beginning of Nate's downfall because the torture continued in the latter episodes. culminating in him being buried alive in a custom coffin at an abandoned construction site.

What Did Naz Say to Artur In Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7? His Final Words In Armenian Explained

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What Naz told Artur in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7 proved Alamo Brown's superiority and his vulnerability, cementing the idea that he had no choice but to tell Artur in Armenian to "kill the wh**e's son," as a sign of desperation to survive.

What led Naz to his standoff with Alamo was a bit extreme because he made life difficult for Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) by giving her a 72-hour deadline to pay $1 million or Nate dies of dehydration from being buried alive.

As a result, Cassie turned to Maddy for help, which led Maddy to approach Alamo for the cash. Alamo agreed, but extracted a heavy personal and financial price for both Maddy and Cassie's future earnings.

The exchange between Naz and Alamo happened at Nate's construction site. After Naz realized he hadn't received the ransom and instead found a bag filled with decks of playing cards. Alamo shot Naz in the chest, with him lying bleeding out. A dying Naz would then yell at Artur to kill Alamo, but Artur told a dying Naz, "Forgive me," before dropping his weapon and switching sides.

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Artur's betrayal sealed Naz's fate because it allowed Alamo to finish Naz off with another shot. Artur realized killing Alamo would bring severe consequences, so he chose self-preservation and deferred to the stronger party.

In the world of Euphoria, Naz's death marked a power shift. Alamo (whose backstory proved how ruthless he really is) managed to eliminate a potential, powerful rival without paying Nate's debt and folded Cassie and Maddy deeper into his own operations. However, there was a potential drawback: it set up a revenge plot with other Armenians in the finale.

Why Naz's Death Is a Major Turning Point In Euphoria Season 3

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Naz's death in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7 served as a major turning point, moving the plot forward and reinforcing the season's exploration of debt, power, and inescapable consequences.

Naz's elimination didn't erase Nate's massive debt. Instead, Alamo's act of killing him allowed him to claim ownership of both Cassie and Maddy, demanding a permanent 20% cut of both of their future earnings.

Now that Euphoria Season 3 sealed Nate's fate with his tragic death, Cassie and Maddy's backs are against the wall, and they are doomed to fail.

This pivot shifts the women from one predator (Naz's demanding extortion) to a smoother, corporate-style one (aka Alamo's exploitative partnership).

It effectively underscores Euphoria's endless cycle of violence, and it proves that unchecked cruelty leads to predators winning over their prey.

Overall, Naz's death isn't just the end of a brutal villain; it also escalates the season's stakes by binding two major characters to worse (and perhaps lifelong) fates.