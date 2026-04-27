HBO Confirms Nate's Fate In Euphoria Season 3's New Trailer

HBO officially confirmed what happened to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) after Euphoria Season 3, Episode 3's devastating cliffhanger, and he's still in deep trouble. The latest episode of HBO's original drama made headlines for the much-anticipated wedding of Nate and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), which descended into chaos when an unexpected wedding crasher arrived.

As it turned out, Nate owed a lot of money to a dangerous Russian loan shark named Naz, and he was out to collect by any means necessary. Nate was badly beaten up by Naz's henchman after the wedding, culminating in Naz cutting off Nate's toe to serve as a gruesome warning.

Does Nate Die In Euphoria Season 3?

Euphoria Season 3, Episode 3 ended with Nate screaming in pain and bleeding on the floor of his mansion. Some fans speculated whether he had already died after the brutal attack, but the official trailer for Euphoria Season 3, Episode 4 confirmed that Nate survived and lived to fight another day.

At the 0:25 mark of the trailer, Nate is seen back on his feet, appearing in what appears to be a trial, possibly related to the Sun Settlers project his company is spearheading for the state of California.

HBO

Nate is telling the committee, "I believe everything happens for a reason," which may signal he is beginning his plea for a budget to fund his project (and pay his debt). Others have speculated that Nate might be dealing with lawsuits, zoning issues, or financial fallout from his failing business.

HBO

Elsewhere in the trailer, Cassie appeared to have moved out of Nate's mansion and transferred to Maddy's apartment, which is so unusual after just getting married.

Maddy told Cassie that she has an "amazing opportunity" for her, possibly to generate money amid Nate's massive debts. However, as diehard fans know, Maddy appeared to be setting up Cassie's downfall because of their past issues from Season 2.

HBO

Other scenes from the trailer showed the aftermath of Zendaya's Rue being taken in by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), strongly hinting that she might have been flipped into an informant to evade jail time for her drug-related crimes.

HBO

The trailer also showed Hunter Schafer's Jules (who looked very different in Euphoria Season 3) getting frustrated over her art, potentially teasing conflict with her sugar daddy or against Rue for leaving her alone during Cassie and Nate's wedding.

Watch the official promo for Euphoria Season 3, Episode 4 below:

The next episode of Euphoria Season 3 premieres on HBO Max

Will Nate Redeem Himself After Almost Dying In Euphoria Season 3?

HBO

Given that he is confirmed to be alive, many have speculated that Nate is on the verge of redemption after being embarrassed and his inflated ego being destroyed right in front of Cassie. However, his near-death experience could be the beginning of his downfall and not his redemption.

At this stage, Nate's financial ruin has been exposed, his perfect-life facade has been shattered, and Cassie has seemingly left him for a better life with Maddie, leaving their marriage in doubt. He is now alone, facing the consequences of his actions.

All of these mishaps force Nate to reflect deeply on himself and accept that much of his identity and his ego are borrowed from his father's toxic model of control. Any chance of redemption could be far-fetched because his inherited trauma runs too deep.

Euphoria Season 3 could instead showcase Nate's journey of self-reflection, leading to his realization that most of his mistakes in life (such as choosing Cassie over Maddy and trusting loan sharks rather than betting on himself) are his own doing, and he might be too far gone.