Euphoria Season 3 Gives Jules a Very Different Look - And It's All Due To Her New Complicated Lifestyle (Photos)

Euphoria Season 3 just gave Jules an entirely different look, and there is a story-driven decision behind it. The third season of HBO Max's coming-of-age drama brings back most of its core characters, including Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer).

Euphoria Season 3 is set five years after the events of Season 2, and this significant time jump explains much of the shift in the characters' lives and appearances while the cast has aged in real life. Jules returned in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 2, and it was revealed that she is now living as a sugar baby, financially supported by older men.

Hunter Schaefer's Jules Gets a Design Change In Euphoria Season 3

HBO Max

Euphoria fans have noted that Hunter Schafer's portrayal of Jules looks noticeably different in Season 3. This is partly due to the roughly four-year real-world gap between the airing of Season 2 (2022) and Season 3 (2026), during which Schafer naturally matured from her early 20s into her mid-to-late 20s.

Faces change over time through normal aging, subtle shifts in facial structure, weight fluctuations, and evolving personal style.

Euphoria itself incorporated a five-year time jump in the story, which allowed these real-life changes to feel organic as the characters transitioned from troubled high schoolers to young adults navigating more complex lives.

Some fans have pointed out that Jules has a less baby-faced look, and possible cosmetic procedures might have happened behind the scenes. However, Jules' style deliberately portrays her as someone who has matured and darkened, reflecting her grim emotional state and new, complicated lifestyle.

More so, the overall look and feel of Euphoria Season 3 feels darker, grittier, and more grown-up, and Jules's arc ties directly into these broader themes, which explains her very different look.

Why Jules Looks So Different Now In Euphoria

HBO Max

Outside of the physical changes in Jules' look in Euphoria Season 3, the core character from the HBO Max drama had a major shift in her makeup and wardrobe, largely due to her complex and quite unexpected lifestyle tied to her being a sugar baby.

In a recent interview with Elle, Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy explained that Jules is in a much "darker place," noting that her wardrobe is "a lot darker, and a lot of the color from the world is gone:"

"We translated this into her makeup with darker, more neutral looks that are more tailored for the male gaze."

Jules' wardrobe and makeup reflect her grim emotional state, which is far removed from her colorful, independent life as a troubled high schooler in the first two seasons. This change is also part of her more troubled, adult version, who is dependent on financially able men.

In Euphoria Season 3's official production notes, Davy also noted that Jules' makeup embraces the darker color palette to reflect the harsh reality that she is now dating guys just to make money:

"She’s dating guys to make money, so her makeup needed to reflect that: moody with a darker color palette; a touch experimental and also a little dominatrix—all with a gloomy undertone."

Hair department head Kim Kimble was also tasked by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to give Jules long, blonde hair to reflect the idea that she is "a modern-day Rapunzel trapped up in the tower," seemingly symbolizing her isolated, dependent situation:

"She’s like a modern-day Rapunzel trapped up in the tower and letting down her tresses."

Overall, Jules' new look in Euphoria Season 3 represents a deliberate evolution that blends real-world aging and intentional creative choices to reflect her more adult circumstances.