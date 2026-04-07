Marvel Studios Boss Confirms Arrival Of The Green Goblin

Marvel Studios confirmed the imminent arrival of the MCU's Green Goblin (but there is one catch). Spider-Man: No Way Home surprised everyone when it brought back Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man movies to serve as one of the chief villains against the trio of Spider-Men featured in the MCU threequel. Following Green Goblin's return to his main timeline, Marvel Animation introduced another version of Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 as a key mentor figure to Peter Parker in an alternate timeline.

Season 1 of the hit Disney+ series chronicled how Norman became a pseudo-father figure to Peter, providing him with resources and upgrades to his Spider-Man suit. At the end of Season 1, Norman Osborn has yet to become the Green Goblin, but an eventual transformation could soon happen.

Speaking as a guest on the new episode of The Escape Pod cast, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed that Norman Osborn from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will "become Green Goblin at some point," noting, "you know it's coming, but you get to live with the characters first:"

“And there’s something that we can do on 'Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' that’s harder to do in the movies, which is something that the comics does really well, which is to build those friendships over long periods of time and let things and set some of the character arcs to a simmer. So like Lonnie, you know, doesn’t become Tombstone like right away, uh Norman doesn’t become Green Goblin right away. Spoiler: He’s going to become Green Goblin at some point. You know it’s coming, but you get to live with the characters first.”

Winderbaum's latest comments didn't suggest that Osborn's full-blown Green Goblin transformation will not happen in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, which is an ideal move because it will allow the series to lean even harder into the slow-burn emotional and familial tension between Norman and Peter Parker, and similar to how the series is treating the friendship between Lonnie Lincoln (Tombstone) and the titular web-slinger.

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man started with Norman (voiced by Colman Domingo) as an ally, but it seems Season 2 is planting the seeds for his villainous turn and transformation, which would definitely be heartbreaking for Peter.

Speaking with ScreenRant during New York Comic Con 2025, Winderbaum teased that the power dynamic between Peter Parker, Norman Osborn, and Harry Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will be "more wild" and "emotional," indicating that the stakes are going to be raised for these core characters:

"Season 2 picks up right where season one set the table for us. Our showrunner, Jeff Trammell...we talk about power scaling a lot in terms of, you know, characters challenging other characters. They get stronger over time. Emotionally, that is what's happening in 'Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.' There is no stronger, more wild dynamic in that second season than Norman Osborn, Peter Parker, and Harry Osborn. It's almost like, at times, feels like 'Succession' or something. It's emotional, it's got real depth to it, and it's exciting. And the animation's insane."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is confirmed to pick up directly from Season 1's wild ending, with Peter quitting the Oscorp internship after realizing he was being used by Norman Osborn. However, Norman has an unexpected ace in his sleeve after picking up the remnant of the symbiote from the Monolith incident.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is set to release on Disney+ in Fall 2026.

Why Holding Off on Norman Osborn's Green Goblin Reveal Is Brilliant

Marvel Animation

A full Green Goblin reveal in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 would be anticlimactic because this heel turn needs to be earned rather than rushed.

Brad Winderbaum is making the right move by holding off on the transformation, as it builds real emotional stakes by making his villain more genuinely tragic rather than forcing a complete change to the animated show's narrative. Delaying the full reveal keeps viewers invested and prevents Norman from being reduced to a one-off villain.

While other stories often rely on sudden madness or an accident to turn Norman Osborn into a deranged villain, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's story flips the script by delving deep into the slow-burning consequences of power, legacy, and unchecked ambition.

Once Norman transforms into the Green Goblin, his eventual clash with Peter will be a high-stakes, devastatingly emotional event that will forever change the core narrative of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.