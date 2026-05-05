Disney+ Announces Its Next Marvel Studios Series (And It's Releasing Soon)

Marvel Studios is already plotting its next Disney+ show release after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The Netflix series revival will conclude its epic eight-episode second season on Tuesday, May 5. Just one week later, on Tuesday, May 12, Disney+ subscribers will be treated to The Punisher: One Last Kill special, but fans are still in the dark about when more MCU content will be streaming after that. The studio previously confirmed that X-Men '97 Season 2, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and Vision Quest will arrive throughout the year.

New York's Tribeca Festival officially confirmed that X-Men '97 Season 2 will debut at the film and TV celebration event on Saturday, June 13. While Marvel Television and Disney+ still haven't confirmed when X-Men '97's next episodes will stream for the rest of the world, recent developments may offer some clues beyond the broad Summer 2026 release window that was announced last year.

The showing is listed as 60 minutes, indicating that those attending X-Men '97's World Premiere at Spring Studios will be able to enjoy the first two episodes early.

Interestingly, Marvel recently announced X-Men '97: Season Two, a five-issue prequel comic launching on June 3 and released monthly through October. That's not to say that Season 2 won't begin until October, as it will instead likely begin on the earlier end of the run to get viewers on board with the comic as it releases.

With a prequel beginning on June 3 and a festival premiere set for June 13, X-Men '97 Season 2 will likely begin on Disney+ in mid-to-late June, only keeping fans waiting just over a month for more Marvel after The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Unlike Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97 Season 2, of course, takes place elsewhere in the Multiverse, following a larger gallery of superheroes in a very much non-grounded setting and a family-friendly rating. The two will be similar in one way, as, since the X-Men are scattered across time, the series will follow many different perspectives and events before coming together later on.

Marvel Animation

Later in the year, Marvel Animation has another alternate-universe animated series on the cards: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 in the fall, which may or may not bring back Charlie Cox's Daredevil. While the web-slinger will, much like Born Again, be facing crime in New York, the kid-friendly show adds a fair share of sci-fi elements, even bringing in the Venom symbiote for Season 2.

Marvel Animation

Disney+ subscribers will be waiting until the fall for another live-action MCU series after Born Again: VisionQuest. Despite shows like Born Again standing firmly alone in its grounded corner of the MCU, VisionQuest will be far more connected to a larger narrative as it ties up threads from the WandaVision storyline, continues the tale of an Avengers villain, Ultron, 11 years later, and sets up the Young Avengers.

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will all return for Season 3 around the same time next year, but, in the case of the Man Without Fear's saga, it will be facing at least one major change.

While the Season 2 finale is expected to wrap up the Mayor Wilson Fisk storyline, it's unclear what consequences that will leave behind for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. Still, Daredevil will be getting some new but familiar help in Season 3 as all of Netflix's Defenders are making a comeback, which is bound to be necessary as Born Again Season 3 is officially adding some brand new villains.

Marvel Television

The MCU is about to get its third live-action show with multiple seasons, as this year's Hollywood satire comedy, Wonder Man, has been renewed for Season 2. Showrunner Andrew Guest told The Hollywood Reporter that Wonder Man's next outing is in the early stages of writing and won't "suddenly turn into something else." That will keep it distinct from Born Again, as it avoids any traditional superhero action and instead centers on a light-hearted tale of two actors.

Marvel Television

Wonder Man Season 2 has no release window, and neither does Marvel Zombies' sophomore outing, which is also in production. The undead epic, like Born Again, is rated TV-MA, but it handles its adult moments in animated form, allowing it to scale far grander in this alternate world. Now that the Defenders are in the MCU fold with Born Again, one has to wonder if they will show up in Zombies.

Marvel Animation

There's no doubt that Marvel Television and Marvel Animation are cooking up plenty more Disney+ series, especially for the MCU's next saga that will begin after Avengers: Secret Wars. In fact, a divided focus across many potential pilots, only some of which will actually make their way to the screen, is a key part of the MCU's new strategy to revise and fix its Disney+ content.

What to Expect From X-Men '97's Big Return

Fans have already been waiting two years to see X-Men '97's shocking cliffhanger resolved, as Season 1 left off with the mutant heroes scattered across time with no way home and the threat of En Sabah Nur, aka Apocalypse, looming once more.

Those attending the World Premiere will be the first to taste what comes next for the '90s cartoon revival, including the most savage version of Wolverine ever put to screens, who may be gearing up to serve Apocalypse as one of his horsemen.

At least in the beginning, Season 2 will juggle its focus between multiple mutant groups, jumping from those stuck in Ancient Egypt and uncovering Apocalypse's early days, to Forge and his team holding the fort in modern day, to Cyclops and Jean Grey bonding with a young version of Cable in the far future.

If the studio is premiering the first two episodes at the Tribeca Festival, it wouldn't be shocking to see X-Men '97 return with another two-episode premiere. That said, the focus of these episodes is likely to be more on setting the scene for the season than on pushing the story forward toward returning the mutants to the '90s.

After X-Men '97's first season received rave reviews last year, Marvel Animation will be hoping to make a splash at the Tribeca Festival, setting the show up for a powerful return this summer. The studio has already gone all-in on X-Men '97's future, already being deep in development on Season 3 for release next year, with talks underway for Seasons 4 and 5 of the X-Men revival show.