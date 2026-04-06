Spider-Man & Daredevil’s 2026 Team-Up Just Became More Uncertain

The highly anticipated team-up between Spider-Man and the Man Without Fear may not be as close to reality as fans once hoped. Charlie Cox's Daredevil already crossed paths with Tom Holland's Spider-Man in No Way Home, where he briefly appeared as Peter Parker's really good lawyer, Matt Murdock. Since then, fans have been eager to see the two street-level heroes share the screen as masked vigilantes, and a 2026 crossover seemed certain.

At a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 panel at C2E2 2026 (via The Pop Verse), Charlie Cox was asked about his involvement in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. His answer was anything but reassuring, admitting that he genuinely has "no idea" if he's in it:

"I actually don’t know if I am. The show is great. I was in the first season. I don’t know if I’m in the second season. I have no idea. It is an awesome show. When I did the first season of that, I didn’t get scripts. It’s very secretive like our show is, so I just got scenes. So, it’s kind of fun because I know what I say, but then I get to watch it and enjoy it."

Marvel Animation

The response is puzzling, given that Daredevil's appearance in Season 2 was already confirmed at New York Comic-Con 2025, with Cox attached as the voice.

It's highly unlikely the character was cut from the season altogether by the time of that announcement; production would have been too far along for a change of that magnitude. The more probable explanation is simply that Cox wasn't aware his role had already been made public and was playing coy.

There's also another wrinkle worth considering: it's possible that some or all of his Season 2 dialogue had already been recorded without him fully realizing it.

Animated recording schedules tend to be fragmented and non-linear, meaning Cox could have laid down his lines without receiving the full picture of where they fit.

This aligns with his own experience on Season 1, when he recorded his dialogue back in 2021 during breaks from filming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, years before the show even had a release date. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ultimately didn't premiere until January 29, 2025.

Marvel Animation

As for his role in Season 1, Cox's Daredevil makes his debut in the sixth episode, "Duel With the Devil," where he goes toe-to-toe with Spider-Man himself ona. rooftop.

He returns in the season finale, when he's revealed to have been secretly working alongside fellow Oscorp intern Jeanne Foucault (Finesse). He instructed her to accept an invitation to join Harry Osborn's new company, WEB, so the two can keep a close watch on the Osborn family.

It's worth noting that while Cox reprises Daredevil in animated form, the show doesn't carry over its Spider-Man casting; Hudson Thames voices Peter Parker, not Tom Holland.

Daredevil's Potential Role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Despite Cox's latest comment, it should still be safe to assume Daredevil will return later this year on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

That said, based on how Season 1 left things, Daredevil's role in Season 2 should be more involved than his limited appearances in the first season. His final scene established a clear mission with Finesse embedded inside WEB. Daredevil now has an inside source feeding him information on the Osborn family's activity.

As the threat level rises, whether through Osborn's continued experimentation or Doc Ock's looming prison break, Daredevil may be forced into more direct action. That could set the stage for a more meaningful dynamic and teamwork between himself and Spider-Man.