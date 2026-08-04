Spider-Man Brand New Day Sets Up 10 MCU Movies & Disney+ Series (Avengers: Doomsday, X-Men & More)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day didn't just deliver a strong standalone story, but it also quietly planted seeds across the MCU. Released on July 31, Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Spider-Man introduced and advanced key Marvel characters, most notably Sadie Sink's Jean Grey and Tramell Tillman's William Metzger, that point toward both near-term events and longer-term franchises across the MCU.

The inclusion of Jon Bernthal's Punisher and the strong audience response to his appearance also bode well for the continued expansion of the MCU's street-level corner. Meanwhile, the consequences of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and the inhibitor technology Peter Parker develops in the film could ripple into future stories involving enhanced individuals.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sets Up 10 MCU Movies & Disney+ Shows (Here's How)

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sits right before Avengers: Doomsday in the MCU timeline. While it is still unknown if Tom Holland's Spider-Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, rumors point to the fact that the upcoming MCU crossover will feature at least one other Spider-Man.

While speculation runs rampant about which Spider-Man will appear in Doomsday, several figures from Spider-Man: Brand New Day help bridge the two films, including Yelena Belova and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

The film establishes that the New Avengers are actively fighting against Avengers-level threats while Yelena is publicly referred to as the new Black Widow. This reinforces Yelena's role heading into Doomsday, where the New Avengers are expected to play a significant part.

As for Bruce, Brand New Day deliberately leaves him rattled and sidelined for Doomsday after he was detained in a psychiatric ward after the Hulk's rampage in the film.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

The Hand returns as enforcers working with the Department of Damage Control and is later possessed by Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 already filmed and the latest batch of episodes slotted in Fall 2028 of the MCU timeline, The Hand is primed for a larger role, especially after the confirmed return of Elodie Yung's Elektra.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day established that The Hand is looking for a new leader, and Elektra fits neatly with the vacuum left after the previous leadership losses. The film also confirmed that Sheila Rivera is New York's new mayor, and the vigilantes running around the city confirm that Kingpin's previous anti-vigilante stance is no longer in effect.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene confirmed that Spider-Man is off-world sometime after the events of the film. The prevailing theory from fans and insiders is that the stinger is meant to tease Spider-Man's major presence in Avengers: Secret Wars, indicating that Tom Holland's Peter Parker is now in Battleworld, the patchwork planet central to the Secret Wars comics.

It's possible that Spider-Man might have been chosen by God Loki with other Variants to form a Resistance against Doctor Doom's reign, potentially as a last-ditch effort to restore the Multiverse and help the heroes trapped in Battleworld.

Marvel Studios' X-Men Reboot

Marvel Studios

Sadie Sink's debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the clearest long-term setup for the MCU's Mutant Saga. Her mutant powers, tragic origin involving her sister Sara, and the final scene of her boarding a bus headed upstate, presumably to Xavier's Mansion, directly launch the MCU's mutant era.

Moreover, Department of Damage Control director Bill Metzger's experiments on mutants, combined with the inhibitor technology Peter develops, sow the seeds of the anti-mutant regime and sentiment, setting up the Sentinels, Weapon X-style programs, and the conflict between the general public and mutants.

New Avengers (Thunderbolts 2)

Marvel Studios

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova's appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has led many to crave a Thunderbolts* or New Avengers sequel (with Spider-Man giving back the favor by playing a supporting role in the team).

Given that Peter is aware of the New Avengers' status in New York, it's only natural for him to appear in a potential sequel. Still, this will all depend on the team's status after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

A Thunderbolts* sequel is still up in the air. In December 2025, Sebastian Stan gave an update about a potential Thunderbolts* sequel, noting, "If you guys like the movie, help us make another one."

"We just had a lot of fun because it was a great group of people, and everybody was very funny. David Harbour [and] Wyatt Russell [are very funny] and Florence Pugh [is] really very talented. It was just a good time. If you guys like the movie, help us make another one."

Spider-Man 5

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's massive box-office success and the promise that "Spider-Man will return" at the end of the film make another solo outing all but certain.

Sony and Marvel executives have expressed clear interest in continuing with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that "there are always plans" for more Spider-Man movies:

"There are always plans. But right now, he’s going to rest after that global tour. He and Zendaya are going to take a good and restful victory lap, which they very much deserve."

Brand New Day's emphasis on Peter's evolving powers also leaves the door open for a symbiote/Venom storyline that could follow after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Punisher Solo Movie/Special Presentation sequel

Marvel Television

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle shared significant screen time with Tom Holland's Peter Parker and developed a big-brother/little-brother dynamic. Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets the stage for more Frank Castle stories down the line, whether it may be with or without Spider-Man.

If another Special Presentation involving the Punisher happens down the line, some have claimed that the perfect story for it would focus on what really happened on Staten Island, filling in the gaps about how Spider-Man saved Frank's life and kick-started their friendship.

Jean Grey Solo Movie

Marvel Studios

Sadie Sink's powerful and memorable introduction as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets her up as a central figure in the Mutant Saga.

While it is only natural for her next appearance to be Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, Marvel could strike where the iron is hot and unveil a solo Jean Grey project before her eventual inclusion in Professor X's school for mutants. This would be tricky, however, considering that Spider-Man: Brand New Day already crafted the perfect origin story for Jean Grey.

Black Widow 2

Marvel Studios

It remains to be seen whether the New Avengers will remain active after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Regardless of the team's ultimate fate, Yelena Belova's rising popularity and richly layered arc position her strongly for a solo film in the Mutant Saga.

Her journey, from Red Room assassin to New Avengers leader and eventual takeover of the Black Widow mantle, has steadily deepened her complexity. A dedicated solo outing could further flesh out her long, complicated path, exploring themes of identity, leadership, and redemption while giving Florence Pugh the spotlight her performance has earned.

She-Hulk Season 2

Marvel Television

Bruce Banner's return and eventual imprisonment in Spider-Man: Brand New Day set the stage for one noteworthy savior to help him escape: Bruce's cousin, Jennifer Walters.

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 is still in the bubble, a potential sophomore run could explore how Jennifer will map out a plan to prove Bruce's innocence and the fact that his Hulk rampage was not his fault. It could lead to She-Hulk finding out about Jean Grey and mutants, leading to exploration of anti-mutant sentiments on the legal landscape, while she also deals with the fallout of the Department of Damage Control's experiments.