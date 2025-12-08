Sebastian Stan Gives Update on Thunderbolts Sequel

Sebastian Stan wasn't shy about campaigning for a potential sequel to Thunderbolts* during a recent appearance at a major convention. The 2025 crossover movie introduced a new team of villains-turned-heroes, changing the MCU forever by debuting as the New Avengers before the credits roll.

While Thunderbolts* had a strong message about mental health, the impact didn't quite translate at the box office after it became Marvel Studios' biggest flop in 2025, due to its low worldwide cumulative box office of $382 million. Despite that, its financial performance didn't stop one Marvel actor from hyping up a possible sequel to the movie.

The Direct was in attendance for Assemble! At the Marvel Gathering Stage at Tokyo Comic-Con 2025 on December 5, where Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan expressed his interest in a possible sequel to Thunderbolts*. He said, "If you guys like the movie, help us make another one."

Stan also offered high praise to some of his co-stars, calling Yelena Belova actrtess Florence Pugh as "really very talented" while also giving a shoutout to David Harbour and Wyatt Russell:

Tokyo Comic-Con Host: "Can you tell us more about your experience with 'Thunderbolts*?'" Sebastian Stan: "We just had a lot of fun because it was a great group of people, and everybody was very funny. David Harbour [and] Wyatt Russell [are very funny] and Florence Pugh [is] really very talented. It was just a good time. If you guys like the movie, help us make another one."

Marvel Studios

Stan's latest comments about a possible Thunderbolts* sequel are a genuine yet low-key approach in trying to convince fans that a follow-up is worthwhile. This is especially the case considering the team has yet to scratch the surface following its game-changing ending.

While not much is known about whether the entire Thunderbolts* lineup will make it out alive after Doomsday (especially after Stan's own tease of deaths in the 2026 movie), it's a good thing that he still has the desire to return for a potential sequel.

The movie's exploration of themes centered around mental health made it memorable and impactful for both diehard and casual fans of the Marvel universe, with some pointing out that it is the only thing Thunderbolts did better than every Avengers movie. That said, a stronger sequel reliant on these themes would do wonders for Marvel Studios.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* follows the formation of a new team after they are forced to work together to uncover the conspiracy behind their handler, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The movie stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Hannah John-Kamen. Thunderbolts* premiered in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Is Thunderbolts 2 Needed Following Its Box Office Disaster?

Marvel Studios

While Avengers: Doomsday will already act as a proto-sequel to Thunderbolts* since everyone on the team (yes, even Bob) is confirmed to appear in the mega crossover, a proper follow-up could still be essential for the MCU, and the team could still become the proper Avengers working alongside other heroes in a future story.

Thunderbolts* post-credits scene confirmed that a looming clash between the New Avengers and Sam Wilson's Avengers is one of the side stories in Doomsday. Still, the much larger conflict against Doctor Doom suggests that they will eventually set aside their differences. There is a strong chance that they could ultimately prove themselves to the MCU's main heroes in Doomsday, likely setting up future storylines that could carry over into the next saga.

The culmination of the Multiverse Saga is leaning toward a restart after Avengers: Secret Wars. The New Avengers may continue as a unit after the reset, mainly because the team still has untapped potential, and Marvel Studios could still find ways to challenge them and develop a more impactful story that would elevate their box office chances. Doomsday is the perfect arena for the New Avengers to showcase their capabilities, transforming them into future fan favorites that will boost the hype for a potential sequel announcement for Thunderbolts*.

If anything, Sebastian Stan's comments serve as a strong nudge for both Marvel Studios and the fans that Thunderbolts* is an unfinished story that deserves a more impactful sequel that could propel the team moving forward.