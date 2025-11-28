Disney Reveals The 3 Most Important MCU Post-Credits Scenes For Avengers: Doomsday

Disney highlighted a trio of crucial post-credits scenes from recent MCU movies ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's debut in theaters. Marvel is on its way to starting the promotional tour for Doomsday, which is expected to rank amongst the biggest comic book movies in history. As fans wait to see the first footage from this massive crossover movie, the studio is reminding viewers of recent films that will help them prepare for this new release.

Disney+ shared the post-credits scenes from the last three theatrically released MCU movies to celebrate The Fantastic Four: First Steps' debut on Disney+. These post-credits scenes all set up the plot for Avengers: Doomsday, the specific story details for which are still being kept under wraps. With the multiverse being put in jeopardy of possibly collapsing, these scenes tease the danger that the Avengers and other heroes will find themselves in when their worlds bleed into one another.

3 Important Post-Credits Scenes Shared Before Avengers: Doomsday's Release

Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World was the first MCU movie released in 2025 (February 14), bringing back Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson for his first solo movie as the leading man. Also starring Harrison Ford, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, and Tim Blake Nelson, the film shows Cap dealing with a new international conspiracy, which includes a battle over adamantium, an assassination attempt on President Ross, and the Leader's terrifying return to action.

In the film's post-credits scene, Sam Wilson visits Dr. Samuel Sterns in the Raft, as Sterns warns Sam about an impending threat to their world. Asking if Sam believes their universe is the only one out there, the Leader warns him that he will have to protect his world "from the others:"

"Do you think you’re the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We’ll see what happens when you have to protect this place...from the others."

This scene puts the first thoughts into Sam's mind about what may exist outside the borders of his universe, as he has not yet dealt with the multiverse. As he will be one of the Avengers' most prominent leaders in Doomsday, this new development is sure to put him in a precarious situation, especially when he meets heroes from other universes.

Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* debuted as Marvel Studios' second 2025 movie on May 2, bringing together a new team of antiheroes and fighters behind Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. Also featuring Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman, the team is forced to assemble to stop the all-powerful Sentry from wreaking havoc on the world.

This movie's post-credits scene shows the team 14 months after the core story, having established themselves as the New Avengers in Avengers Tower. As fans saw their new uniforms and learned about a legal battle over the team name, the group got a ping about an "extradimensional ship entering [the] atmosphere."

As the ship turns on the screen, a giant blue "4" appears on the side, confirming the Fantastic Four's long-awaited arrival on Earth-616. As the Thunderbolts/New Avengers look at the ship in awe, the stage is set for the two teams to meet one another in Doomsday as the stakes are raised even higher for everyone involved.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

On July 11, Marvel Studios kicked off Phase 6 of the MCU with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the franchise's first solo movie for Marvel's First Family. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the team starts four years into their run as heroes and is tasked with protecting their world from being devoured by Galactus.

In the film's mid-credits scene, Sue Storm is reading a book to her now-four-year-old son, Franklin Richards, before getting up to find new material for the boy genius to enjoy. She then hears a buzzing noise before coming back around the corner to see a cloaked figure crouching down in front of her son.

As Sue's powers pulse, Franklin holds his hand up to the figure, who holds a recognizable mask in his left hand and silently looks at the child. Here, fans get their first glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom (from behind), who will be the ultimate big bad fighting the MCU's biggest heroes in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.