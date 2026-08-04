Widow's Bay Brought a Cursed Town to SDCC and Allowed Me to Enter the Fog—It Was Awesome

Not every San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) offsite needs to be massive to leave an impression, and Widow’s Bay proved exactly that with an atmospheric walkthrough that transported fans straight into the show’s mysterious world. Streaming on Apple TV, Widow's Bay follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), who arrives determined to revitalize a struggling New England island town, only to discover its residents believe they're living under an ancient curse.

As bizarre disappearances, supernatural events, and dark secrets surface, Tom is forced to decide whether the town's legends are nothing more than superstition or a horrifying reality. Blending horror, mystery, and razor-sharp comedy, Widow's Bay has quickly become one of the year's biggest breakout series.

Widow's Bay stars Rhys, Kate O'Flynn, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Stephen Root, K Callan, Jeff Hiller, Neil Casey, and more. The series became one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 Emmy Awards, earning an incredible 19 nominations, the most of any new series this year, and cementing it as one of television's surprise hits and a fan favorite. In celebration, Widow's Bay had a memorable appearance at this year's SDCC, and The Direct was on-site to check it out.

For more SDCC coverage from The Direct, dive into one of the convention's most sought-after collectibles: Green Lantern's ring.

Walk Into the Fog & Become Townsfolk of Widow's Bay

The Direct

We Don't Talk About the Cannibals

As guests approached the Widow's Bay activation at San Diego Comic-Con, they were greeted by Town Hall, where the walls were lined with props and memorabilia pulled directly from the series. From the infamous newspaper report detailing the town’s cannibalism to photos of Mayor Tom Loftis, every corner was filled with references that longtime fans were sure to recognize. Visitors could even catch a glimpse of the show’s unsettling clown hidden among the displays.

One of the highlights of the experience was a photo opportunity featuring Richard Warren, allowing fans to place their heads through a standee of the character for a fun keepsake. Naturally, it was too good to pass up, and one of my favorite moments.

The Direct

The walkthrough concluded with guests choosing from a selection of collectible postcards before heading out. As an added bonus, I was invited to Patricia’s Sunset Cocktails at The Salty Whale and was handed an exclusive keychain to commemorate the experience.

While Widow’s Bay may have had one of the smaller off-sites at this year’s SDCC, it succeeded by embracing what makes the series so unique. The attention to detail, recognizable props, and immersive atmosphere made it a worthwhile stop for fans looking to spend a few minutes inside the eerie coastal town.

The Direct

Rather than relying on oversized set pieces or lengthy interactive elements, the activation focused on recreating Widow's Bay's unsettling personality. Every prop, newspaper clipping, and photograph helped reinforce the town's mysterious history, making it feel as though guests had stepped into the center of one of the show's investigations. It was the kind of offsite that encouraged visitors to slow down, examine the details, and appreciate the world-building that defines the Apple TV series.

Make sure to check out the video below to experience Widow's Bay as Richard Warren intended: