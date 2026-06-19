Widow's Bay: Why The Storm Stops Is Because of The Town's Darkest Secret

Why the storm stops in Widow's Bay Season 1 finale is tied to the dreadful curse that hounded the town for centuries. Apple TV+'s trending new thriller series is making headlines due to its blend of supernatural horror, perfect comedic beats, and small-town secrets.

Widow's Bay is deemed by some fans as the perfect IT: Welcome to Derry replacement because of the deep-seated horror lurking within the town's shadows. Instead of a malevolent killing machine in the form of Pennywise, there are different entities who torments the town and its residents.

The storm that ravages Widow's Bay throughout the Season 1 finale is clearly not normal, as it traps residents and tourists in a confined area, with certain death awaiting some of them the moment they step outside.

Why Did the Storm Stop in Widow's Bay Finale?

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Widow's Bay's curse is driven by a mystery entity first summoned by its town founder, Richard Warren, during a desperate time in the town's first winter. In exchange for prosperity and protection, the entity required (more so, demanded) regular human sacrifices. When the covenant is neglected, the town retaliates with storms, accidents, killings, and disasters designed to exact a toll. This is part of the first deal that Warren made, and it continued across different generations.

The storm is not just a random occurrence; instead, it acts as an enforcer that will not stop until the human sacrifice has been delivered. Kenny's tragic death ultimately stopped the storm, meaning that the entity deemed him worthy enough as a sacrifice to halt the natural calamity (for now).

In Episode 2, the long-silent church bell tolls nine times. In the finale, eight bells ring out, meaning that one soul has already been claimed, and eight more are still owed to the island’s ancient entity.

It wasn't until Dale's discovery that the full extent of the town's twisted curse was showcased. As it turns out, the hidden archive that Dale discovers is actually an old instructional film reel that spells out the grim rules of the town's deal with the entity: "The bad times will not end until the covenant is honored, and honored fully... One soul for each bell toll." This means that eight more people need to be sacrificed to appease the entity.

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Following the massive reveal that Mayor Tom Loftis' son, Evan, is the last descendant of original founder Richard Warren (as shockingly unveiled by Ruth, no less), Evan was seen in the shelter's forbidden lower level, where some kind of monster lives (a creature who may or may not be the entity).

Kenny, the custodian, follows them and orders them to go out for their own safety. However, one of Evan's friends jokingly locks the door behind Kenny, essentially sealing his dire fate. When Evan finally opened the door to try to save him, Kenny was long gone, claimed by the entity. After his disappearance, the storm instantly stops, indicating that the entity has been appeased for now.

Why The Storm in Widow's Bay Is Only the Beginning - There's More Horror to Come

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As the instructional video pointed out, it's "one soul for each bell toll," and since there are still eight tolls left, there are eight souls left to be taken to appease the entity. While there is a literal calm after the storm in Widow's Bay's Season 1 finale, the horror is far from over.

Dale's discovery of the town's curse is expected to plunge the town into chaos, unless, of course, Tom steps in and finds a way to keep him from blurting out the secrets he discovered from the video. The storm was only one of the horrors or threats the entity can unleash, meaning other forms of horror-filled madness could emerge in the already-confirmed Season 2 of the series.

What makes it more complicated is that Mayor Tom Loftis now knows that Evan is the last living descendant of Richard Warren, meaning his son is the only one who keeps the curse alive. The only way to stop the curse and eliminate the entity is for Evan to die, but fans know Tom will do everything in his power to prevent it.

Tom also learned that the town's leadership has been sacrificing people to the entity for generations to maintain some stability and peace in the town. Season 2 could explore him grappling with difficult choices, including deliberately sacrificing people to save the town and his son, raising the personal stakes for him and for everyone involved.