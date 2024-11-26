The From Season 3 finale unpacked Christopher's origins and how they relate to the mysterious town's curse.

Season 3 of MGM+'s horror and sci-fi series dove deep into individuals tied to Victor's (Scott McCord) past, including Christopher (Thom Payne).

Christopher is one of the town's citizens during Victor's childhood, and it is revealed that he was behind the town's massacre 40 years ago.

Christopher's Past & Connection to Jade in From Season 3 Finale Explained

Thom Payne

One of the main stories of From Season 3 revolves around Victor's quest to discover what Jasper, a ventriloquist doll, told Christopher in the past that made him murder the entire town.

Before his murder spree, Christopher was a sweet and cheerful man known for making the kids of Fromville smile despite the town's chaotic nature.

However, it all changes after he sees a mysterious symbol (that Jade also sees in the present) that transforms him into a murderer.

Throughout Season 3, Jade (David Alpay) has seen visions of Christopher, indicating that he has some connection to him.

From Season 3's penultimate episode highlighted another twist after Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) experienced a vision of Miranda's (Victor's mother) death as if she was the one who died.

In the finale, Jade and Tabitha (two of the most important characters in the cast of From Season 3) work together to uncover the truth, learning that the numbers from the Faraway Bottle Tree are musical notes.

After Jade played the song using Victor's violin, it somehow unlocked his and Tabitha's old memories, revealing that they are past versions of Christopher and Miranda. Their visions are old memories of their past lives.

At one point in the past, Jade and Tabitha's original selves were married to one another, and they failed to save their daughter from the ritual that made the town's citizens immortal and, ultimately, the monsters that have been terrorizing the current citizens.

How From Season 3's Christopher & Miranda Twist Sets up Season 4

MGM+ has already confirmed that From will return for Season 4, and it is good news for fans who want to learn more about the shocking revelation of Jade and Tabitha's connections to Christopher and Miranda and all of their past reincarnations.

From Season 3, Episode 10 also leaves viewers with a tragic death after a mysterious Man in Yellow murdered Tabitha's husband, Jim. At the same time, a seemingly older Julie (Tabitha and Jim's daughter) appears to have unlocked her ability to time travel.

Jim's death could further break Tabitha from within, and her grief could even serve as an avenue to unlock more memories of her past self.

As for Jade, learning about his ties to Christopher could bring him closer to Victor, and the pair could finally unravel the truth of his murder spree 40 years ago.

All episodes of From Season 3 are streaming on MGM+.

Learn more about From Season 3's tribute to Jill Green.