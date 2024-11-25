The From Season 3 finale featured a tribute to one, Jill Green.

The hit MGM+ horror series ended its third season run on the platform on Sunday, November 24.

Starring the likes of Harold Perrineau and Simon Webster, From Season 3 continued to follow the residents of a small American town from which they seemingly cannot escape.

From Season 3 Jill Green Tribute Explained

From

The exact identity of Jill Green, whose name appeared in a tribute at the end of From Season 3, has become a major question among the fan community. '

Closing out the new season of the MGM+ streaming series was text appearing on-screen reading, "This season is dedicated in loving memory to Jill Green."

As of this writing, it is unclear who this was referring to, as no one named Jill Green appears in the series' credits.

Some believed it may have been referencing the Eleventh Hour Films creative executive producer Jill Green, as she was an executive producer on Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (which is also streaming on MGM+). However, this does not look to be the case as the streaming executive is still alive.

What seems most likely is the tribute is meant for series director Jack Bender's sister, Jill. Bender directed 16 episodes of the horror series so far and has an executive producing credit on the series overall.

In an Instagram post from March 2024, the From creative shared what seemed to be a eulogy to his sister Jill, writing, "My dear big sister Jill who I will miss every day. Love your brother, Jack."

This tribute could very well be in honor of her, but Bender's sister's last name has not been confirmed.

There is also the chance none of these theories are true and the tribute is meant to honor another member of the From staff who passed away at some point during production of Season 3.

From Season 3 is now streaming on MGM+ in the U.S.