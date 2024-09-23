Samantha Brown and Robert Joy join the strong ensemble of From Season 3.

The hit MGM+ horror series revolves around trapped citizens inside a town who cannot leave due to nightmarish monsters and dangerous pathways.

The next batch of episodes will follow the events of From Seasons 1 and 2, which saw a citizen named Tabitha waking up from a coma after successfully being pushed out of the town while Boyd tries to rally the rest to believe they still have a chance to escape.

From Season 3 premiered on MGM+ on September 22.

Every Main Cast Member of From Season 3

Harold Perrineau - Boyd Stevens

Harold Perrineau

Harold Perrineau returns as Boyd Stevens, the mysterious town's local sheriff who also serves as its leader and beacon of hope amid trying times.

At the end of Season 2, Boyd saves Julie, Randall, and Marielle, who are suffering from a nightmarish trance, while also destroying an ancient music box.

He later learns from his wife that the nearby forest is fueling his hope to keep things settled in.

Perrineau is best known for his roles in Romeo + Juliet, 28 Weeks Later, and The Edge.

Simon Webster - Ethan Matthews

Simon Webster

Simon Webster plays Ethan Matthews, Tabitha and Jim's son, who befriends Victor after being trapped in the town.

In Season 3, Ethan is determined to discover what happened to his mother after she went missing at the end of Season 2.

Webster's notable credits include PAW Patrol, Superkitties, and Brilliant Minds.

Elizabeth Saunders - Donna Raines

Elizabeth Saunders

Elizabeth Saunders is back as Donna Raines, the leader of the free-spirited individuals living in The Colony House.

Donna works with Boyd to bring order to the town amid the chaos and nightmare it brings.

Saunders previously appeared in Orphan Black, Mary Kills People, and 40 Acres.

Catalina Sandino Moreno - Tabitha Matthews

Catalina Sandino Moreno

Catalina Sandino Moreno portrays Tabitha Matthews, Jim's wife and Ethan and Julie's mother.

At the end of Season 2, the Boy in White pushes Tabitha out of town, but she wakes up from a coma. This implies that everyone in the town is either dead or in a place between life and death.

Season 3 begins with Tabitha learning from the doctors that her body was found unconscious in the woods, and she is now in Camden, Maine.

Moreno has credits in Maria Full of Grace, A Most Violent Year, and The Bridge.

Eion Bailey - Jim Matthews

Eion Bailey

Eion Bailey is Jim Matthews in From Season 3. Jim is Tabitha's husband who will stop at nothing to bring his wife back to the mysterious town and reunite with her family.

Jim teams up with Kenny to find the haunting tower that Tabitha keeps mentioning before she is pushed out of the town.

Bailey previously starred in Once Upon a Time, Fight Club, and Ray Donovan.

David Alpay - Jade Herrera

David Alpay

David Alpay stars as Jade Herrera, a town citizen haunted by mysterious dreams that may hold the key to escaping the nightmare.

In From Season 3, Jade still succumbs to the visions, and he seeks Boyd's help to understand everything.

Alpay appeared in Ararat, Red Rooms, and The Tudors.

Hannah Cheramy - Julie Matthews

Hannah Cheramy

Hannah Cheramy appears as Julie Matthews, Ethan's sister and Tabitha and Jim's daughter who was greatly affected by the horrific trance brought about by the town in the Season 2 finale. Thankfully, Boyd saved her life.

From Season 3 sees Julie still recovering from the trance while also being concerned about her mother's whereabouts.

Fans may recognize Cheramy for her roles in Van Helsing, The Hollow Child, and Colossal.

Ricky He - Kenny Liu

Ricky He

Ricky He plays Kenny Liu, the current sheriff of the town after Boyd promotes him from being a deputy.

In Season 3, Kenny helps Jim find his wife, Tabitha, but what they encounter is far more horrific and disturbing.

He appeared in The Good Doctor, Warming Up to You, and A Million Little Things.

Chloe Van Landschoot - Kristi Miller

Chloe Van Landschoot

Chloe Van Landschoot returns as Kristi Miller, the town's doctor who is reunited with her fiance, Marielle, in Season 2.

Van Landschoot has credits in Lune, Jackie Boy, and Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

Corteon Moore - Ellis Stevens

Corteon Moore

Corteon Moore is back as Ellis Stevens, Boyd's son who lives with the free-spirited ones in The Colony House.

Aside from being estranged from his father, Ellis has to deal with his girlfriend, Fatima, being pregnant in From Season 3.

Moore's past credits include Guess Who, Terror Train, and Slasher.

Pegah Ghafoori - Fatima Hassan

Pegah Ghafoori

Pegah Ghafoori's Fatima Hassan is Ellis' pregnant girlfriend and a member of The Colony House.

Ghafoori can be seen in Hello Au Revoir, One Must Wash Eyes, and The Perfect Wedding.

Elizabeth Moy - Tian-Chen Liu

Elizabeth Moy

Elizabeth Moy appears as Tian-Chen Liu, Kenny's mother and the one running the town's local diner.

From is Moy's only major credit.

Avery Konrad - Sara Myers

Avery Konrad

Avery Konrad plays Sara Myers, a town citizen initially deemed as enemy number one in From Season 1 after killing some of her neighbors due to her hallucinations.

In Season 2, Sara proved that she is a changed woman, helping the townsfolk recover from the unspeakable tragedy brought about by the creatures.

Konrad is known for her roles in Honor Society, Sacred Lies, and The Good Doctor.

Scott McCord - Victor Kavanaugh

Scott McCord

Scott McCord is part of From Season 3's cast as Victor Kavanaugh, a mainstay in the town who has lived in it ever since he was a child and is good friends with Ethan Matthews.

McCord appeared in East of Middle West, The Sinner, and Jupiter's Legacy.

Nathan D. Simmons - Elgin Williams

Nathan D. Simmons

Nathan D. Simmons reprises his role as Elgin Williams, a bus passenger from Season 2 who is now haunted by horrific nightmares.

To prevent the bad visions, Elgin decides not to sleep, which causes his peers to be concerned.

Simmons has credits in Hustle & Heart, Black Cop, and Moonshine.

Kaelen Ohm - Marielle Sinclair

Kaelen Ohm

Kaelen Ohm plays Marielle Sinclair, Kristi's fiance who arrives in the town in Season 2 while aboard the passenger bus.

Ohm's past credits include Hit and Run, Last County, and Paper.

Angela Moore - Bakta

Angela Moore

Angela Moore portrays Bakta, the passenger bus driver that unexpectedly arrived in From Season 2.

Fans may recognize Moore for her roles in So Help Me Todd, Nancy Drew, and Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.

AJ Simmons - Randall Kirkland

AJ Simmons

AJ Simmons plays Randall Kirkland, a disgruntled guy who initially doesn't believe that no one can escape the town.

From Season 2 sees Randall as one of the victims of the trance alongside Julie and Marielle. Boyd ends up saving their lives.

Simmons is known for his roles in Reacher, Swing Kids, and Slasher.

Deborah Grover - Tillie

Deborah Grover

Deborah Grover appears as Tillie, an elderly member of The Colony House who helps Elgin navigate his nightmares in From Season 3, Episode 1.

Grover appeared in Anne with an E, Jann, and Bag of Bones.

Samantha Brown - Acosta

Samantha Brown

One of the exciting newcomers in From Season 3 is Samantha Brown as Acosta.

Acosta is described as an overconfident police officer. It remains to be seen if she is from the real world or a new citizen in the town.

Brown's notable credits include Y: The Last Man, BlackBerry, and Holdout.

Robert Joy - Henry

Robert Joy

Robert Joy joins the world of From as Henry, Victor's dad whom Tabitha meets in the real world.

Joy has credits in Land of the Dead, The Hills Have Eyes, and Superhero Movie.

New episodes of From Season 3 stream on MGM+ every Sunday.