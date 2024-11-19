From Season 3, Episode 10 may finally reveal the truth about how the citizens of the town can escape and be free from the horrific monsters.

MGM+'s much-talked-about horror series has no shortage of mysteries and revelations that were unpacked in the plot of From Seasons 1 and 2, and Season 3 dialed it up even further when one of the citizens (Tabitha) managed to escape the town, but only unexpectedly return without answers.

In the series' penultimate episode, Fatima's false pregnancy gets worse, Boyd faces a harsh truth about his health that could impact his future, and Tabitha experiences a vision that strongly links her to Victor's mother, setting the stage for an emotional finale that could change the show forever.

From Season 3's Ending Teaser Breakdown, Leaks, & Predictions

Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, & Harold Perineau

Warning - The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for From Season 3, Episode 10.

Fatima's Pregnancy: Who Is The Baby?

From Season 3's finale has a lot of ground to cover, and the preview suggests that Fatima's unborn child is at the center of both the mystery and the revelation that are about to be unearthed.

Fatima's pregnancy has been hounding her throughout Season 3 due to its unusual side effects such as craving for rotten food, seeing unusual visions, and accidentally killing Tillie after she tries to help her out.

After being kidnapped by Elgin and taken to a hidden basement, the trailer for Season 3 shows Fatima screaming in pain, presumably giving birth to the monstrosity inside her.

According to the leaks taken from a post by a user (u/maxamuudaxmed934) from the From subreddit (r/FromSeries), Fatima's baby ends up being a younger version of a reborn Smiley, one of the creatures of the night who Boyd killed in Season 2.

This shocking revelation suggests that the monsters can be reborn even though they are killed, making them even more dangerous to the citizens of Fromville.

Whether or not Fatima is still alive after giving birth to Smiley remains to be seen, but the fact that another scene shows monsters surrounding the newborn Smiley is not good news for her.

Boyd’s Quest for the Truth: Will He Live?

From Season 3, Episode 9 revealed that Boyd's symptoms from his Parkinson's Disease had returned, and it was not looking good for him since it was worsening.

The trailer shows Boyd (played by Harold Perrineau who leads the cast of From Season 3) talking to the ghost of Father Khatri while inside his house, telling him, "You need to decide, right now, who you are."

There is a good chance that it is just Boyd's inner self who is talking to him, pointing out that he needs to be a hero again to save the town. It might be his way of telling himself that his sacrifice might be required to save Fatima.

Another footage of Boyd shows him taking out tools from the tool shed, and this could be his way of opening the hidden hatch inside the basement where Fatima was trapped by Elgin.

This also supports the footage of Boyd looking for someone underground, and he could've found a way to open it and save Fatima from Smiley's resurrection and the monsters that gathered alongside him.

While the plot leaks from the subreddit didn't mention anything about Boyd, the leader of Fromville may end up sacrificing himself or allowing himself to be a prisoner of the monsters to save Fatima and leave the citizens alone.

Tabitha & Jade's Journey to the Faraway Bottle Tree

Tabitha was shaken after touching Victor in From Season 3, Episode 9 because she experienced visions of the events that took place before and during his mother's (Miranda) death at the hands of Smiley.

The visions suggest Tabitha experienced Miranda's death as if she were there, suggesting that she is a reincarnated version of Victor's mother.

In the trailer, Tabitha is working with Jade (another citizen who has been experiencing weird visions in the town) inside Victor's truck.

The pair then goes to the Faraway bottle tree as Tabitha waits for something to appear while Jade plays a violin in the background.

The violin holds significance in rekindling memories for citizens of the town, and this could be Jade's way of allowing Tabitha to access hidden memories inside her that could either confirm or deny the rumors of her connection to Miranda.

Will Jim Die in From Season 3's Finale?

While the trailer did not show much footage of Tabitha's husband, Jim, a plot leak from the same subreddit suggested that he will be killed by one of the creatures named the Man in Yellow.

What is unique about Jim's death is the fact that the creature killed him during the day, which is unusual because the creatures only come out at night.

This surprising revelation could change everything for Fromville's citizens since the presence of the creatures during the day is expected to limit their movement and could affect their day-to-day supply run and resource hoarding.

How Will Fromville's Citizens Escape?

From Season 2 dialed up the stakes after it revealed Tabitha escaped the town, but Season 3 diminished the chances of the citizens escaping the town when she was brought back to it.

There is no telling how the citizens would escape Fromville, but the progression of the story suggests Jade and Tabitha are close to the revelation. However, Jim's apparent death could delay Tabitha's efforts to learn the truth, which could explain why the Man in Yellow targeted her husband.

The mystery behind the town and why no one has successfully escaped has continued to serve as the anchor that keeps the viewers glued on-screen, and there is a strong chance that From will likely not resolve this plot point in Season 3.

One of the show's producers, Michael Mahoney, even teased in an interview with CBR that the series could go beyond three seasons, hinting at the possibility of a From Season 4, but it will depend on MGM+'s approval.

Overall, the Season 3 finale could sprinkle some answers to the overarching mystery, such as what happened to the kids who are sacrificed, the origins of the creatures, and how concepts like reincarnation and time travel are tied to the grand scheme of things.

From Season 3, Episode 10 is set to stream on MGM+ this Sunday, November 24, at midnight PT.

