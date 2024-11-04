Who Is Chloe Van Landschoot? 4 Things to Know About 'From' Series Cast Member - Wiki Bio Details

Chloe Van Landshoot plays a central role in MGM+'s From, leading to plenty of inquiries about the actress and her background.

From is currently in the middle of its third season on MGM+, telling the story of a scary United States town whose unwilling residents fight all kinds of terrors to stay alive. This includes nocturnal creatures and other spooky secrets within the town and beyond.

While the From team has a grand plan for Season 4 and beyond, there is currently no word on whether the series will continue past Season 3.

Playing an important role in the series is 27-year-old actor Chloe Van Landshoot (born on September 7, 1997).

4 Things to Know About From's Chloe Van Landschoot

Chloe Van Landschoot Started Out Acting at 13

Coming out of Grimsby, Ontario, Chloe Van Landschoot had ambitions of being an actor from a young age.

Speaking with An Actor Despairs on YouTube, Van Landschoot detailed starting off "doing the commercial/modeling thing when [she] was 13" after her mother held her back from starting until she was the right age:

"I started off kind of doing the commercial/modeling thing when I was 13. I kind of did that and did commercials and stuff. I wanted to do it a little earlier on, but my mom wanted to wait until I was a bit older before doing that. She would drive me to Toronto for auditions and stuff."

When asked if she auditioned for any Canada-based shows from The CW or other networks, she explained how "that came a lot later" after she went to school:

"Not at that time, that came a lot later. It was mostly just commercial work and stuff like that, and I kinda put it on the backdoor for a little bit when I went to university, I really wanted to study. I originally wanted to go to med school and then quickly realized, I was like 'I don’t want that commitment for the next 15 years."

Chloe Used to Work as a Nurse

Before diving into acting, Van Landschoot had a successful career as an ER nurse in Toronto, Canada.

When asked how those jobs compared with Tom Power on CBC, she explained how she learned everything she knows about being an actor "from being a nurse." Seeing so many situations and emotions on set, she described it as "a whole ecosystem that a lot of people aren’t privy to:"

"Yeah, I mean, it’s so funny. People kind of always speak to…they’re such different ways of being. How do they come together? They feed each other. Everything I am as an artist and an actor, I learned from being a nurse. You see such a spectrum of humanity in a 12-hour day, everything from life to death to everything in between, and you’re witnessing people in some of their most vulnerable states. It’s a whole ecosystem that a lot of people aren’t privy to. So I see it as a way to act as a liaison between people’s stories and film and TV and being able to share that in a way, so I always find that they feed each other. I went back and did a few shifts last week because I was like ‘I need to go back for a bit.’ You know?"

She even explained that she still takes shifts as a nurse when she can, noting that she "[misses] it dearly" and feels a purpose to that career. It also helps remind her of the humanity that can sometimes be missing from the bright lights of Hollywood:

"Honestly, for kicks, I just sometimes need it, you know? It’s a part of who I am, and I miss it dearly sometimes. There’s a purpose attached to it, I think there’s a grounding to it, there’s a reminder of humanity to it in a way. I think in film and TV, it’s so easy to get caught up in all of it. We were just down in LA for the premiere and it was super glammy and super fun and amazing to experience all of that at that level. But then also, yeah, I need the reminder sometimes too of, yeah, humans."

Chloe Directed Her Own Short Film

As detailed on Instagram, Van Landschoot directed and released her own short film, Tidal, in 2023.

She used the film to help detail the challenges she faced "while actively working as a nurse during the pandemic," not planning things out too far in advance during the process:

"2023 was a year that brought this little film to Niamh Wilson and I’s first festival airwaves as creators. The film explores the challenging and confusing inner worlds I experienced while actively working as a nurse during the pandemic. There was no script or plan. Just deep trust, creativity, instinct, play and curiosity of exploring hard things in the company of wonderful artists. So proud of the collaboration and creativity that allowed it to take a life of its own. Carrying in the power and joy of creating and sharing into 2024. 'Tidal' is now available for free viewing. Click the link in bio. enjoy."

In another Instagram post, she celebrated Tidal winning the award for Best International Short at the Manchester Film Festival, thanking her cast and crew for the work they put in to bring it to life.

Chloe Will Next Star in Heirlooms

Up next on Chloe Van Landschoot's schedule is a short film titled Heirlooms, as listed by Stagg Forrest Films. The film is directed and written by Dan Abramovici and will feature Ryan Bruce as a co-star alongside Van Landschoot.

The story centers on a young woman named Jamie, who inherits an old family heirloom after her mother passes away. She then realizes some heirlooms are better left alone and forgotten as terrifying things begin happening around her.

Set photos from the short film tease plenty of gore, spooks, and blood. Currently, Heirlooms does not have a set release date.

How to Follow Chloe Van Landschoot Online

Those looking to follow Chloe Van Lendschoot can do so through her profiles on X (@chlovls) and Instagram (@chlovls)

From is streaming on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video.