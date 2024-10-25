A producer behind MGM+'s From offered fresh comments on the series' future into Season 4 and beyond.

The sci-fi horror is currently in the midst of Season 3, with the finale set to premiere on November 24 and its future beyond that still uncertain.

MGM+

Speaking in an interview with CBR, producer Michael Mahoney was asked whether the From team has a "master plan for a number of seasons."

In response, Malhoney answered "Yes, and no" as those decisions are "above [their] pay grade" - an answer which was supported by actors Catalina Sandino Moreno and Elizabeth Saunders:

“Yes, and no, we cannot tell you, because it's up to powers higher than [us]. You know… That’s above our pay grade.”

Additionally, Boyd actor Harold Perrineau was interviewed by E-Man's Movie Reviews and discussed how the renewal process on MGM+ differs from other major networks and streaming services.

When asked what it means to him to continue exploring Boyd in Season 3, Perrineau noted that From's place "on a streaming network that was brand new [and] needed content" gave them a better chance at renewal, especially after positive reactions to the series:

“Yeah, I'm gonna tell you, man, I'm really, really grateful, because you're right. A lot of shows… they don't get a chance to develop and find an audience and I think like what was a a real blessing in disguise for us is that, we were on a streaming network that was brand new, that definitely needed content ,and needed things. And our show came out, and people really, really liked it, and that gave us the opportunity to come back again.

He went on to explain that, if From was developed on another network or streamer they "might have had other financial commitments or goals" required to be renewed before noting his own excitement to uncover the story's mysteries:

"If we were on some other network, we might have had other financial commitments or goals that we had to reach in order to get another season. But being on MGM+, they were like, ‘Well, let's just keep rolling all these shows and they kept rolling with us, and so like, I'm really, really grateful, because, like everybody else, I want to know what's happening."I want to know why the show was called From. I want to know..

Perrineau continued to express his gratitude to MGM+ for "rolling with [them] again, and again, and again," despite delays due to the 2023 Writers' Strike:

"And so, we're getting that opportunity and I'm wildly thankful to MGM+ for rolling with us again, and again, and again. And even though we had to move the show to the winter, because of the the Writer’s Strike, and the fans are really, really with us, and they're like, ‘Yeah, bring it back.’ They actually they did it. They were like, ‘Yeah, we're going to keep going.’ And so, I'm really really grateful about that… that we get a chance to do it for myself, for our whole crew and cast. I think we work really hard. Lots of people work hard, but you know… I’m glad we’re getting the opportunity to do it.”

Will MGM+'s From Return for Season 4?

MGM+ officially renewed From for Season 3 on June 29, 2023, just four days after airing the Season 2 finale. As such, if the latest outing has spurred as much faith from the streamer in the series' future, a Season 4 renewal could come before the end of the year after wrapping up the current run in late November.

The streamer has yet to offer any official word on From's future and the cast and crew appear to be just as in the dark as fans. But, based on comments from Harold Perrineau suggesting the bar for renewal may be lower at MGM+ than other networks and streamers, its chances of continuing are high.

After all, From is one of only a few ongoing dramas at MGM+ as the streamer only launched in its current form in January 2023. Due to its strong following and acclaim, MGM+ will likely keep From going into Season 4.

New episodes of From Season 3 debut every Sunday on MGM+.