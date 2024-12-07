From Season 4 has been officially confirmed, but the exact specifics of what is next for the hit horror series remain scarce.

Season 3 of the MGM+ streaming show came to an end in November, continuing the story of a small American town whose residents are mysteriously stuck within its limits without any hope of escape.

According to series producer Michael Mahoney, they have a "master plan for a number of seasons" after Season 3, so the horrific happens of its unique on-screen world will continue for years to come.

5 Confirmed Details About Season 4 of 'From' TV Series

From Has Been Officially Renewed for Season 4

As From Season 3 ramped up to its shocking conclusion, fans were worried about the future of the series. However, those nerves seemed to be for naught, as Season 4 was quickly greenlit for an eventual release.

The announcement came down mere days before the show's Season 3 finale (via Deadline), being called, in a statement by Head of MGM+ Michael Wright, a "sensation" for the streamer:

"'From' has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand. Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!"

This came on the back of stellar reviews for Season 3, as the show sits at a glowing 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and stands as MGM+'s most-viewed series in the history of the platform.

From Will Start Filming Season 4 in 2025

Included in the official announcement for From Season 4 was the news that the streaming drama would start filming sometime in 2025.

According to Variety, Season 4 is being planned as 10 episodes and will be filmed in 2025 in Nova Scotia, Canada.

This production start date, according to initial reporting, then sets the series for its return on MGM+ sometime in 2026.

Seeing as the series has been released in consecutive years up to this point (2022, 2023, and 2024), that means 2025 will be the first calendar year to go without new episodes of the series since it originally debuted.

With this in mind, one can assume Season 4 will end up being released early in 2026 if it were to keep this fairly tight season-to-season window.

1 Surprising Cast Member Might Be Back in Season 4

Several cast members from past seasons of From have been confirmed to return in Season 4, including one who was seemingly done with the series.

The show's central lawman-turned-mayor, Boyd Stevens (played by Harold Perrineau), has been confirmed to come back, appearing in the show's official Season 4 confirmation video on social media.

Also set to appear alongside Perrineau's series protagonist is Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews (via Instagram) — the wife of Jim Matthews and new arrival to the show's central town at the beginning of the series.

One surprising name attached to the new season is Eion Bailey. Bailey played the husband of Moreno's Tabitha, Jim Matthews; however, the character was seemingly killed off in Season 3, having his throat ripped out by the villainous Man in the Yellow Suit.

While Bailey's character was assumed to be dead and gone, the character has been teased to return.

In the wake of the Season 4 announcement, Bailey himself posted on social media, mentioning that he would "see you on the next one." This could have been a potential hint at his character coming back for the fourth season in some form.

His on-screen wife Moreno added fuel to the fire in a comment on that post from the actor that he will "be back:"

"We Love you daddy…. Thank you for so many wonderful, WONDERFUL scenes we had together during these 3 years. You’ll be back. I am sure. You can’t leave the Matthews family so fast."

Catalina Sandino Moreno Is Excited for 1 Key Storyline

Season 4 is going to be a big one for From. Season 3 ended in melancholic fashion, adding to the series' ever-growing sense of hopelessness while also giving its show's central town a potential glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

The series' third season went out with a bang. It killed off one of its long-standing characters, Jim Matthews, leaving the other residents of the show's small town devastated and left to pick up the pieces.

However, despite Jim's death, people like Hannah Cheramy's Julie have discovered there may be a chink in the armor of those keeping these people trapped and that they may be living a vicious time-traveling cycle.

As From heads into Season 4, this questioning of their reality will likely be key as the residents the series focuses on begin to ask serious questions. And it is these questions that star Catalina Sandino Moreno is most excited to explore with the help of fellow newcomer to the down, Jade (played by David Alpay).

In a conversation with ScreenRant, Moreno revealed the plotline she cannot wait to explore more, which involves her character getting more answers from her character and Jade (who was revealed to be a reincarnation of Christopher from Season 1.

She posited that "I'm glad that she is finally hooking up with Jade to discover things:"

"I'm glad that she is finally hooking up with Jade to discover things there. Let's do this. We're a team. Let's try to find out how we get out of here. And there are a lot of answers to prior questions. Now we know that these two are embarking on this big adventure, and I cannot wait to see what's going to happen in this. What answers are they going to find together? It's so sad. I'm so sad."

The series has put her character into an interesting spot for the actress as she is now "alone in this crazy world," making the new pairing exciting for her:

"Well, she lost a child. I don't know if you're a mother, but I think that it has to be the worst thing that could ever happen to you. If you're strong enough and brave enough to keep living without your child, it's not pleasant, and that pain will never go away. Now that her husband died, I think there is going to be a lot of responsibility for her to take care of her children and even just hold them closer to her. Because she is alone in this crazy world."

From Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on MGM+.