Who Is Hannah Cheramy? 5 Things to Know About From TV Actress - Wiki Bio Details

From Season 3 recently debuted on MGM+ on Sunday, September 22, allowing fans to dive back into the horror drama and catch up with the show's major actors and characters such as Hannah Cheramy's Julie Matthews.

The MGM+ original series centers around a mysterious American city that doesn't let its inhabitants leave. To make matters worse, there is a haunting forest that surrounds the city, so if anyone does make it out, they have to brave the horrors in the endless sea of trees and other wildlife.

Cheramy has been a part of the series since the very beginning, appearing in every single episode.

Meet Hannah Cheramy - Biography Details

MGM+

Hannah Cheramy Was Convinced to Take Up Acting By Hannah Montana

Many actors credit a specific person, TV show, or movie for getting them into acting or inspiring them, and 21-year-old Hannah Cheramy is no different.

In an interview with My Devotional Thoughts that was conducted when Hannah was just 13 years old, the young actress revealed that Hannah Montana was the project to push her over the edge and make her want to get into acting.

Specifically, Hannah stated in the interview that she "always wanted to be on" a show like Hannah Montana, so she asked her mother if she could take up acting:

"I used to watch a lot of 'Hannah Montana' and other TV shows like that, and I always wanted to be on one of those shows. I went to my mom like, 'Mom, I want to be an actress!' And she was like, 'Oh, okay, I’ll look into getting you an agent.' But there are so many girls who want to be actresses, so she knew the chances were very slim that my dream would come true."

Hannah then went on to describe how two years went by without her dream gaining any traction before her mom just happened to talk to someone who asked if Hannah was "interested in acting:"

"Two years later, I went, 'Mom, mom! Can I please get an agent? I want to be an actress!' My mom and dad went to this dinner for her work, and she ran into this lady that she knew who asked, 'Is your daughter interested in acting?' My mom was like, 'Yes, definitely!' This woman was like, 'Well, send me her picture. My best friend owns a talent agency. I can get you a meeting with her so your daughter can get an agent.' And the rest is history."

Hannah's First Acting Role Earned Her an Award Nomination

Hannah Cheramy has been acting since she was only 11 years old, so she got into the business when she was much younger than most people.

Some people are cast in dozens of roles before they ever get a lot of recognition for their work, let alone award nominations, but the Vancouver, Canada native was nominated for a Leo Award on her very first project.

The film that she was cast in which led to her award nomination was an indie horror flick titled The Hollow Child, which is about a young girl who joins a foster family only to find out that a sinister supernatural force has inhabited her foster sister.

Hannah spoke to My Devotional Thoughts about her performance in The Hollow Child, and also revealed which award she was nominated for:

"The first movie I did was an indie film. It was an independent horror film. It went to the Victoria Film Festival as well as others. It’s called 'The Hollow Child.' And I have some exciting news about that. I was nominated for a Leo Award for Best Supporting Performance by a Female for that film!"

Hannah Still Went to College

Despite already being a successful, award-nominated actress, Hannah still decided to attend college and earn her degree.

It is unclear exactly where Hannah attended college and if she is still a student or not, but she did reveal in an interview on Da Bois Podcast which took place two-and-a-half years ago that she was studying "psychology and criminology" and felt like it would be best for her to not "put all [her] eggs in one basket:"

"I mean, I'm still in college right now, so I'm still pursuing an education, I guess. So, I'm in school for psychology and criminology. I don't really know what I'm going to do with that, but I think its really good to get my education and stuff, don't put all my eggs in one basket."

Hannah did admit that she had some ideas about what she wanted to do with her degree, specifically stating that she "thinks it would be cool to be a criminal psychologist" or even "a detective:"

"I think it would be cool to be a criminal psychologist, or, I was thinking a detective for awhile. I think that'd be super intersting because I grew up watching a detective show, so I think that would be really cool."

Hannah Considers From a Career Highlight

In From, Hannah Cheramy plays Julie Matthews, who is one of the show's major characters. As mentioned, she has appeared in every released episode of the series as of writing.

In the show, she is trapped in the mysterious town with the other characters, which is initially a big change for her since she was previously a rather adventurous teenager.

In an interview with Tell-Tale TV, Hannah talked about how much being a part of From has meant to her, calling it "the highlight of [her] career:"

"It really, really has been the highlight of like my career. It’s just it’s been amazing, and I know that the relationships that I’ve made on the show, I will also keep for years to come, and I think that that’s an amazing thing that I’ve got on the show."

She specifically credited series creator and writer John Griffin and how he always makes time for her or anyone else who wants to talk about the show, their character, or anything else they have questions about:

"John Griffin, our creator and writer, he is so awesome and he will sit down with anybody who wants to have a chat with him about where their character’s going or specifically, surrounding their character."

Hannah Will Next Star in Growing Up Gorman

Despite having a major role in From, Hannah has already been cast in an upcoming film from Ace Entertainment called Growing Up Gorman.

The project, which is a comedy coming-of-age feature film, is currently still in the funding stages, so it has not yet begun production.

It is set in 1988 and follows a boy named Derek Gorman whose plan to achieve popularity is to win a band competition and the girl of his dreams, Patricia O'Connell.

How To Follow Hannah Cheramy Online

Fans looking to keep up with Hannah online can follow her on Instagram (@hannahcheramy_)