Who Is Ariel Donoghue? 4 Things To Know About Trap Movie Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Learn some key points about Ariel Donoghue from the new movie Trap.

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror film, simply titled Trap, follows the action that unfolds during the night of a pop music concert that just so happens to have a notorious serial killer named “The Butcher” in attendance. Yet, as with most Shyamalan pictures, things are not quite as they seem.

Meet Ariel Donoghue - Biography Details

Trap

Ariel Donoghue Previously Starred in Blueback

Born and raised in Australia, Ariel Donoghue made her feature film debut in 2022’s Blueback. In the movie, Donoghue played the younger version of lead Mia Wasikowska‘s character, Abby Jackson.

Blueback was based on a 1997 novel by the same name and written by Tim Winton. Donoghue remarked to Spotlight Report how “cool” it was for her to have been cast in the movie adaptation as she was reading the book for school:

"I was nine when I got the part. I was in Year 5. I'm in Year 7 now. Yeah, we were actually reading the book in Year 5 when I got the part, so that was pretty cool."

Her co-star, Mia Wasikowska, also discussed Ariel Donoghue’s “amazing job” of playing Abby in a way that she found “so charming:”

“When I read Blueback, the character of Abby really reminded me of my nephews and my niece, who are all growing up in small coastal towns in Australia, surrounded by nature and just really inspired by it. The attention to nature and to animals, specifically, I just thought was beautiful. It really reminded me of my family, and I find them inspiring. I wanted to make a film that, I would have loved to see as a kid. And Ilsa [Fogg] and Ariel [Donoghue] just did an amazing job of bringing her to life. They brought Abby to life in a way that’s so charming. Female scientists are leading the charge with climate change, so it’s a bit of a nod to them, and hopefully it helps inspire the next generation, as well.”

Ariel Was Nominated for a Silver Logie Award

At the Logie Awards, the award ceremony honoring the best and brightest of Australian television, Ariel Donoghue was nominated for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work on the 2022-2023 series Wolf Like Me.

She posted about her nomination on Instagram with the caption, “Nominated for a silver Logie! Proud of this show ‘Wolf Like Me’ and the whole team that made it happen. Thankyou”

In Wolf Like Me, Donoghue worked alongside some big names like Josh Gad and Ilsa Fisher (whose character is also a werewolf). The young actress portrayed Gad’s 11-year-old daughter.

There are 13 episodes of Wolf Like Me across two seasons. It has not yet been confirmed if a third season will be produced, but all episodes can be streamed in the U.S. on Peacock.

Ariel Starred in an Award-Winning Short Film

Another project with Ariel Donoghue on the call sheet attracted some awards attention. In 2021, she appeared as Emma in director Taylor Ferguson’s short film Tough.

The film won Best Direction in an Australian Short at the Spectrum Awards.

After the win, Donoghue took to social media to congratulate Ferguson: “Congrats Taylor! Best director. You are!”

Trap Is Ariel's Biggest Role Yet

M. Night Shyamalan seems to be known as the filmmaker who most prizes plot twists. Does this mean that all of his movies have them? No, but the label has stuck.

Trap, Shyamalan’s newest work, gets the core twist out of the way up top: The protagonist, Josh Hartnett’s Cooper Adams, is the serial killer that the cops at the concert are looking for.

The rest of the thriller flick concerns what happens at that concert, to which Cooper has taken his teenage daughter Riley (played by Ariel Donoghue).

Playing Riley in Trap serves as Donoghue’s most high-profile acting opportunity yet. Hopefully, this big break will pay off, and the actress will continue to be cast in more substantial parts.

How To Follow Ariel Donoghue Online

Ariel Donoghue can be found on Instagram (@arieldonoghue).

Trap is now playing in theaters.

