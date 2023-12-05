MGM+ horror series, From, managed to build anticipation for Season 3 after a terrifying Season 2 finale.

Created by John Griffin, From revolves around a mysterious town that traps innocent individuals who enter while trying to survive nocturnal monsters and dangerous secrets.

Season 1 earned an impressive 96% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the success carried over to Season 2, which received a 92% score.

When Is From Season 3 Releasing?

Coming off the show's success in its sophomore run where it became the "second most-watched series in network history, behind only Godfather of Harlem," it wasn't surprising that From was renewed for Season 3 in June 2023 (per Veriaty).

In an official statement, Michael Wright, head of MGM+, teased some "answers" that await in From Season 3:

“The first two seasons of ‘From’ captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed. We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

Season 3's release date is still shrouded in secrecy, but a previous update may shed some light on when fans can expect the series to return.

Harold Perrineau, who plays Boyd Lloyd, provided a promising update to TV Insider in June 2023 amid the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike, saying that "it is assumed" that they will go back to work "as soon as all of this calms down:"

"Now, we haven’t gotten an official pickup. But it is assumed that we will go back as soon as all of this calms down. We’ve been very successful, and the show keeps picking up steam."

In November 2023, a casting call from Hennessy Casting indicated that Season 3 would begin filming in December, and it is projected to continue until May 2024.

Perrineau even teased on X (formerly Twitter) in the same month production for Season 3 is about to begin, advising fans to get caught up on the first two seasons:

"As we head to film Season 3….make sure you’re caught all the way up!"

Based on a report from Saltwire, Season 1 had a nine-month turnaround between its filming start and premiere date. The show went into production in May 2021 before the show made its debut on Epix on February 20, 2022.

As per MGM+'s official press release, the gap between the production start of Season 2 (August 2022) and its premiere only took eight months, with the show being released on the streaming service on April 23.

Assuming Season 3 takes a similar amount of time to complete, From's new batch of episodes could make their way to the small screen in late summer or early fall 2024.

Who’s Cast In From Season 3?

Lost alum Harold Perrineau is expected to lead the show's massive ensemble as he is set to reprise his role as Sheriff Boyd Stevens.

The Matthews family led by Catalina Sandino Moreno's Tabitha and Eion Bailey's Jim are also primed for a comeback.

Completing the cast are a plethora of series regulars, such as David Alpay's Jade Herrera, Elizabeth Saunders' Donna Raines, and Ricky He's Kenny Liu.

Season 2 newcomers like Angela Moore's Bakta and AJ Simmons' Randall could also return.

Here is an overview of the expected cast members who will return in Season 3:

Harold Perrineau - Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno - Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey - Jim Matthews

Hannah Cheramy - Julie Matthews

Simon Webster - Ethan Matthews

Ricky He - Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot - Kristi Miller

Corteon Moore - Ellis Stevens

Pegah Ghafoori - Fatima Hassan

David Alpay - Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders - Donna Raines

Elizabeth Moy - Tian-Chen Liu

Avery Konrad - Sara Myers

Scott McCord - Victor

Nathan D. Simmons

Kaelen Ohm - Marielle

Angela Moore - Bakta

A.J. Simmons - Randall

Deborah Grover - Tillie

What Will Happen in From Season 3?

From Season 2's finale presented many exciting storytelling possibilities for Season 3.

MGM+ released an official description for the upcoming season, teasing that escaping the dangerous town has become "a tantalizing and very real possibility:"

“In the wake of Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them.”

During the Season 2 finale, it is revealed that Tabitha Matthews was pushed out of the glass window by The Boy in White.

After a while, she wakes up from a coma, meaning that there is a good chance that she is dead even before entering the forsaken town.

The reveal about Tabitha suggests that the inhabitants of the town must die to return to the real world.

Speaking in the same interview with TV Insider, Perrineau played coy about that theory, pointing out that it "depends on [one's] definition of death:"

"Somebody asked me this recently. They said, 'Is anybody going to die?' And I went, 'Well, you know, depends on your definition of death, I guess.' So, if you think she’s dead, then, yeah, maybe you have to die to leave the town. If you think she’s just gone, then we have to assume the town is somewhere that you can enter and exit. It’s just a matter of finding out how to get to that entrance and exit, and clearly, The Boy in White just pushes her."

In a separate sit-down with Tell-Tale TV in June 2023, From executive producer Jack Bender hyped up the new batch of episodes by telling fans that it will only "get worse" next season, with him even comparing it to the effect of being pulled down by quicksand:

“Every time you feel you can get out that way, bang, you hit the wall of the mirror here, here, here, here, here, and it accumulates and builds to a great crescendo at the end of season two. It builds and builds to a really powerful, crazy, climactic end of the season, which is where we’re going to pick up season three. It does get worse; It’s like quicksand.”

Aside from Tabitha's fate and the worsening situation in the town, Season 3 could also explore the continued presence of The Boy in White, the mystery behind the Bottle Tree, and the real meaning of Jade's visions and their ties to the missing children.

The first two seasons of From are streaming on MGM+.