Where Is Murder in a Small Town Filmed? Locations Revealed

Murder in a Small Town used several gorgeous real-world locations during filming.

Brought to screens on Fox in the United States and Canada's Global network, Murder in a Small Town centers on Rossif Sutherland's Detective Karl Alberg, who moves to a new home and becomes the town's chief of police. He is quickly tasked with solving a string of murders following his change of address.

Premiering on September 24, the series is based on a series of British Columbia-set crime novels written by L.R. Wright, the Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries.

Where Was Murder in a Small Town Filmed in Canada?

Gibson's Landing

Murder in a Small Town

The new Canadian TV series Murder in a Small Town used a pair of gorgeous real-world locations for shooting in both Canada and Japan. This includes material shot in the real town of Gibsons, which is where the series takes place, including Gibson's Landing

Speaking with Coast Reporter, executive producer Nick Orchard noted in February that their filming location was working out well, commenting on "how many people it takes to get something done" when working on such a big production:

"The town seems to like us for the most part. I think what people don’t realize when they watch a television show or something, is just how many people it takes to get something done. It adds up."

The town even had a viewing party planned for the first episode due to Gibsons' significant role as a locale in the series.

Molly's Reach

Murder in a Small Town

One of the main shooting locations for Murder in a Small Town is the Molly's Reach diner. The food establishment serves as a regular spot for the series' cast of characters, making multiple appearances throughout the season.

Orchard spoke to Coast Reporter about this diner, reflecting on how it was used as the headquarters for another iconic Canadian TV show, Beachcombers. That show ran for 19 seasons between 1972 and 1990, making fans quite familiar with the locale.

Orchard even joked that the team refers to the diner as Molly's Reach, noting that they are "not pretending it's anything else:"

"The fun thing is that we are calling it Molly’s Reach. We’re not pretending it’s anything else but Molly’s Reach."

The TV show also changes locations from the original book series, which used an area named Sechelt for its setting instead of Gibsons.

Ine Bay, Kyoto

Murder in a Small Town

For parts of the Canada-originated series, the crew took the shoot overseas to the beautiful seaside village of Ine Bay, Kyoto.

Lying on the coast of the Sea of Japan, this area is known for its wooden boathouses, which make it an ideal location for fishing and other water-based activities.

Fans get a quick glimpse at Kyoto in a wide shot in an early trailer for Murder in a Small Town, showing the lake and dozens of houses in front of the woods surrounding the water. This helps add to the aesthetic of the semi-fictional city and its rustic, woodsy setting as the characters and their home are detailed more fully.

High Beam Dreams, Gibsons

Murder in a Small Town

Another central location used for filming in Murder in a Small Town is the High Beam Dreams event venue, which is also located in Gibsons.

Located on the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, it boasts massive indoor high beams and intricately landscaped outdoor space complete with plenty of greenery and trees. These make for a picture-perfect backdrop for any event, which can also be personalized for any kind of event buyers are hoping for.

Coast Reporter shared that there was a community viewing party for the series' debut on September 24, hosted by facility owners Vineet Miglani and Nidhi Kamboj.

Ahead of the event, over 70 people had already responded to the online invitation, with Miglani highlighting how many "memorable scenes" were filmed there:

"We’re really pleased to host the viewing party for 'Murder in a Small Town' because we witnessed the positive benefits that the production brought to our community. Over 70 people have already responded to our online invitation to return to High Beam Dreams, where some of the show’s most memorable scenes were filmed."

Murder in a Small Town is now streaming on Netflix.

Learn more about Murder in a Small Town star Mya Lowe here.