Who Is Mya Lowe? 5 Things to Know About Murder In a Small Town Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Get the 411 on Mya Lowe, one of the stars of Murder in a Small Town on Fox.

Murder in a Small Town, based on a series of novels by L. R. Wright, follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), a highly-skilled, big-city detective who makes a move to, as the title suggests, a small town in British Columbia. Looking for a bit of peace and quiet, Karl manages to find anything but.

Mya Lowe plays the role of Corporal Edwina Yen, a member of Karl Alberg’s staff.

Mya Lowe - Biography Details

Mya Lowe Grew Up in Victoria, Canada

Although she now lives in Vancouver, 24-year-old Mya Lowe (born December 6, 2000) has called Victoria, Canada her home.

During an interview with The Permanent Rain Press in 2023, Lowe was asked about how her upbringing and her experience on Canada’s West Coast impacted her.

The actress had nothing but positive things to say about her hometown:

"In a lot of ways, I absolutely loved growing up in Victoria. I talk so highly of Victory and B.C. in general. There’s no other place I would’ve wanted to grow up. I think the nature has been so huge for me. Moving over to Vancouver, that was definitely a priority, as being able to, y‘know, see the mountains and go for drives up to Whistler and all that. So, I definitely think that I feel very at home in B.C.. And I’m very loyal to British Columbia.."

She was also questioned on her awareness of the thriving film production scene in Vancouver, known as Hollywood North, while growing up:

"I started actually seeing it more as I was finishing high school… I actually was more kind of in the dance scene. So, I knew a lot more about, y’know, the dancing in Vancouver. I heard about that when I was in Victoria and was so inspired by it. That definitely inspired me to move over here in the first place."

Mya Started Off as a Dancer

Lowe sat down with Julia Marley in March of last year to discuss her role in Showtime’s Yellowjackets as well as her career in general.

During their conversation, Lowe shed light on her past experience with dancing, as well as when she "caught the bug" for acting and performing:

"Probably when I was like, 12, because that’s when I started watching YouTube videos of dancers. Wow, it looked so fun, and I could not dance yet. But I would start, like, learning from YouTube videos. And then, I went and started taking classes and I joined a crew, and I was like 'Okay, cool.' And then, started competing right away, at about 13-14."

The discussion eventually moved to the topic of Lowes’ parents’ support as she moved further into dance. Thankfully, Mya Lowe gave a resounding, "Yeah!" When Marley inquired if her parents had her back:

"My mom, oh my gosh, she’s a huge reason I even got into dance. I did a lot of ballet as a kid. So she saw that I was starting to like, lock myself in the office and put on YouTube videos and start learning. So, she would see that and then she brought up the idea of a studio. And we started looking into Live Street, which is a hip-hop studio in Victoria."

Lowe also confessed that she was quite anxious about going into the dance studio for the first time, but some encouraging words from her mother gave her the push that she needed.

Descendants 3 Changed Mya's Perspective on Acting

Speaking to The Permanent Rain Press, Mya Lowe talked about the transition from dancing to acting, making note of her time on the set of one of Disney’s Descendants movies, which proved especially crucial. She became inspired by the "incredible work" of the film’s cast:

"So, over the years, I started to be on set more and more. I kind of observed the actors and ‘Descendants 3’, I will say, was probably one of the biggest turnarounds for me, because I saw the incredible work they were doing. On top of being in these eight-hour long dance rehearsals like, four-five times a week. I was so inspired by that. And I loved the work that they got to do."

Lowe continued, expressing her love for acting and the ability for storytelling that it offers:

"And I got more into watching TV and film and I would see what people were doing and I was like ‘I wanna tell these stories, and I think I wanna move away from only doing it through movement. I’d love to be able to use my voice and sit in a character and have that character be mine.’ So, as the years sort of went on, I sort of started training more seriously."

Over time, Mya Lowe got so focused on acting, that her original discipline of dance was relegated to more of a "side hobby:"

"I started auditioning more. And then, I eventually moved to just a full acting career. With only dance being a side hobby instead of something that I stayed passionate about rather than having it be my job. Because I think I was starting to lose a bit of that fire for it by doing it as a job."

Mya's Movies and TV Shows

Before landing a main cast role on Fox’s Murder in a Small Town, Lowe had her fair share of acting jobs.

She played Kiley in My Life with the Walter Boys and portrayed the character Karen on the recent one-season wonder Dead Boy Detectives.

But Lowe’s breakout role came in Yellowjackets, the Showtime drama series about the survivors of a 1996 plane crash and the scars it left on those involved in the present day. In the show, Lowe played Gen, one of the members of a girls’ soccer team, in a recurring capacity.

Mya Wants To Star in an Action Movie

If Mya Lowe had her druthers, she would be the star of an action blockbuster. She explained that, in terms of action stars, she draws inspiration from the likes of Carmen Cortez, Alexa Vega’s character from the Spy Kids franchise most of all.

Lowe reminisced to Permanent Rain Press about the time spent during her childhood reenacting scenes from Spy Kids with her neighbor. She expressed a strong desire to be a part of a spy story in general as well. "That would be amazing," Lowe remarked.

The actress is also a huge fan of Everything Everywhere, All At Once’s Michelle Yeoh and looks up to her a great deal:

"Just like, her career in general is so admirable… It’s been so long and she’s done so many different things. and seeing her in all of these different characters, also while doing her own stunts… She’s so, so talented. I’d love to do one of those things that she’s ever done."

How To Follow Mya Lowe Online

Lowe has a presence on Instagram at the handle @myalowe.

Murder in a Small Town will next air on Fox on Friday, October 4. The series also streams on Hulu.