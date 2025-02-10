A new update could be the first hint at when Murder In a Small Town Season 2 will be released.

The hit Canadian drama broke through in the U.S. as well in late 2024, as the show was picked up by Fox. It tells the gripping tale of a former big-city detective looking into the deaths of some local teens in the Canadian Pacific Northwest.

The series was greenlit for a second season in January, yet no release information has been disclosed.

Murder In a Small Town

Murder In a Small Town Season 2 may be coming sooner rather than later if a new update is to be believed.

A production listing for the second season of the hit Fox drama popped up online, seemingly indicating when filming for the next batch of episodes will occur.

The listing, which is available on the Creative BC website (an advocacy group promoting the creative sector in British Columbia, Canada), revealed the series is set to start production on Monday, February 24. It should continue for about four months from there, ending on June 13 of this year.

This is the first indication of the show's production schedule for Season 2 after the new episodes were greenlit at the end of January.

Like the first season, Season 2 will be filmed in Gibson, Canada on Vancouver Island, using its dense forests and ocean-side locales as the setting for its head-turning crime story (read more about where Murder In a Small Town Season 1 was filmed here).

While no release information for Season 2 has been officially announced, this recent production update could potentially hint at a release projection for the series' sophomore effort.

For comparison, Season 1 was filmed over a similar timeframe in the first half of 2024. The series then hit TV screens in the U.S. and Canada starting in September of that same year.

That means, if Season 2 were to follow a similar sort of post-production pipeline, a release date this fall seems likely. Perhaps the series will fall into that same September release window, finishing filming in early summer before kicking off the fall TV season several months later.

What To Expect in Murder In a Small Town Season 2

For those worried Murder In a Small Town may not know where to go with its Season 2 story, thankfully, there is plenty of pull from from series of books the show is based on.

The series takes its narrative inspiration from a line of novels by crime author L.R. Wright, of which there are 11 total books (nine focused on the series' central detective Karl Alberg, and two on his fellow officer Edwina Henderson).

Coming into the second season, surely the series will seek to adapt one of these other crime stories, exploring the dark underbelly of this (at least on the surface) relatively sleepy small town.

Speaking on potential storylines set to come to the show's second season executive producer Jeff Wachtel teased "no one's safe," and that he cannot wait for the show's central relationship between Karl and local librarian Cassandra Lee to be explored:

"Look, in some ways, it's a straightforward and traditional crime procedural. But these days, no one's safe, right? So you never really know. Going forward, we're really most excited about the relationship. We were just so pleased and amazed that the chemistry between Rossif and Kristin came together as well as it did, because we felt that the surprise element of the show or the extra special thing that we brought to the mix was their relationship."

"It's a beautiful location and there's a crime and you're pretty sure the crime is going to get solved," is about all Wachtel would add to that in terms of teasing Season 2, leaving fans on edge about what is going to happen next:

"I mean, it's a beautiful location and there's a crime and you're pretty sure the crime is going to get solved, but you had no idea what's going to happen with these two, and you're rooting for it. So it was really wonderful to see how well it came together."

Murder In a Small Town is now streaming on Hulu.