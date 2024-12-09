According to one of its producers, Murder in a Small Town Season 2 may be on the horizon.

Set on the idyllic Washington State coast, this Canadian crime drama (filmed in Gibsons, British Columbia) from Global TV broke through in the U.S. upon its debut in September 2024, airing below the border on Fox.

The series follows a big-city cop who moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest and solves cases with a local beaten-down psyche.

Murder in a Small Town

One of the biggest forces behind Murder in a Small Town teased the potential for an eventual Season 2.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, executive producer Jeff Wachtel revealed that while a second season has not yet been greenlit, they were given "some money for scripts," and they have "got the first four episodes broken with full stories:"

"Fox gave us some money for scripts, and as part of that process, we had Ian [Weir] at least do thumbnails through the full season. We're not all the way there yet. We've got the first four episodes broken with full stories and just little sketches of the additional episodes."

It is not unusual for work on a new season to begin without knowing whether it will happen. So, even though Murder in a Small Town has not been given the Season 2 greenlight, fans should not worry; it could still be some time before its official announcement.

It is clear, though, that ideas are being tossed around about a follow-up. As Wachtel mentioned, script work seems to be getting done on Season 2, which could be a good sign.

Wachel followed this comments up by throwing some uncertainty into the fray, positing that "these days, no one's safe" so "you never really know:"

"Look, in some ways, it's a straightforward and traditional crime procedural. But these days, no one's safe, right? So you never really know. Going forward, we're really most excited about the relationship. We were just so pleased and amazed that the chemistry between Rossif and Kristin came together as well as it did, because we felt that the surprise element of the show or the extra special thing that we brought to the mix was their relationship."

He remarked that "it's a beautiful location and there's a crime," one can assume the show's cast (including breakout Mya Lowe) will be there to solve it:

"I mean, it's a beautiful location and there's a crime and you're pretty sure the crime is going to get solved, but you had no idea what's going to happen with these two, and you're rooting for it. So it was really wonderful to see how well it came together."

How Likely Is Murder in a Small Town Season 2?

Although no official announcement has been made about Murder in a Small Town Season 2, the show seems to be working under the assumption that it will be renewed.

As of writing, the hit TV drama is streaming on Hulu and has been doing incredibly well. Before the Season 1 finale, the series ranked as the #1 new Fox show on Hulu and the #3 for all Fox content on Hulu for the 2024/2025 TV season.

Additionally, the series seems to be a financial win, putting it in a good place for renewal. According to reporting from Deadline, Murder in a Small Town was produced and financed under Fox's low-cost international content model.

Because of this, the series' cost-to-viewership ratio is incredibly high, which will undoubtedly be weighed in deciding what to do next with the TV show.

If these viewership numbers on streaming stand, that positive momentum will guarantee a second season, but that is a decision for Fox to make and one that is likely still months away.

Murder in a Small Town streaming on Hulu.