Them Season 2: Who Is Dominic Orlando? Tribute Explained

By Klein Felt Posted:
Them Season 2 Deborah Ayorinde

Them Season 2's premiere ended with a tribute to Dominic Orlando, a member of the series' writing team. 

The Amazon Prime Video horror anthology series is back after three years, as Season 2 debuted on the service on April 25. 

Season 2 sports a mostly new cast telling a new story; however, a large swath of the creative brain trust behind the scenes remains the same. 

[ Them Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Them Dominic Orlando Tribute Explained

Dominic Orlando Headshot
Dominic Orlando

Them: The Scare fans may be wondering who exactly Dominic Orlando is after the first episode of Season 1 closed with a touching tribute sporting his name. 

Season 2, Episode 1 (subtitled "Are You Scared?") not only introduced audiences to the latest story being told by Amazon Prime Video's hit horror anthology series but also paid tribute to Orlando. 

The premiere ended with a black title card reading, "In loving memory of our friend Dominic Orlando," honoring one of the writers who made Season 1 happen. 

Orlando was a valuable part of Them Season 1's writing team who tragically passed away in November 2021. 

According to a spokesperson from his agency (via The Hollywood Reporter), Orlando died due to complications with cancer, and he is survived by his mother, Lillian, brothers John and Steven, and sister-in-law Sara.

The two-time WGA nominee has credits on three episodes of Them Season 1, helping pen Episodes 5, 8, and 9 of the first season. 

He also worked on Netflix's Mindhunter series alongside director David Fincher and the streamer's sci-fi epic The OA along with writing several plays, including Danny Casolaro Died For You.

He last co-executive produced the FX and Hulu series, A Murder at the End of the World, which was released in November 2023. 

The Direct sends our deepest condolences to Orlando's family, his friends, and the entire Them community during this difficult and emotional time.

Them Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Klein Felt
Klein Felt is a Senior Editor at The Direct. Joining the website back in 2020, he helped jumpstart video game content on The Direct. Klein plays a vital role as a part of the site's content team, demonstrating expertise in all things PlayStation, Marvel, and the greater entertainment industry.

LATEST NEWS

Fire Country Season 2 Episode 7 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Avatar Fans Are Wrong About 1 Aang Power In Netflix Show, Reveals Producer (Exclusive)
Challengers Movie Poster Controversy Explained
Hell's Paradise Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

TRENDING

Them Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Outer Banks Season 4 Gets Reassuring Release Update (Official)
Elsbeth Episode 6 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Why 'So Help Me Todd' Got Cancelled, Revealed by New Report
Marvel Studios Confirms Wild Rumor About Phase 6's First Movie