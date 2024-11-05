Apocalypse Z Movie: Does the Cat Die? His Fate Revealed

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End's ending revealed what happened to Manel's cat who has been with him in a good chunk of the movie.

The new zombie film from Amazon Prime Video revolves around the story of Manel (Francisco Ortiz) and his cat, Lúculo, as they try to survive an unexpected zombie outbreak in Spain caused by the dangerous TSJ virus.

Before the horrible zombie apocalypse ensues, Manel decides to isolate himself from the rest of the world after his wife's death, with him living alone with his cat.

The Cat's Fate in Apocalypse Z Explained

In Apocalypse Z, the death of his wife has forced Malen to give up on life, but his love for his cat, Lúculo, prompts him to go to the Canary Islands with her sister Balen after he learns from her that she was given access to live in a safe island for refuge.

However, things go sideways after the zombie apocalypse begins while they are in an airport, leading to his flight to the Canary Islands being canceled (along with the rest of the flights).

Anchored by the advice of his sister, Malen goes home with Lúculo and decides to lock himself inside his home for safety.

Malen and his cat experience their fair share of ups and downs as they fight to survive. At one point, he even struggles to keep the cat quiet after the army tries to invade his home.

Malen then takes Lúculo (in a cat carrier no less) outside as they seek refuge in a survivor camp. While he has to beat insurmountable odds to get to a lifeboat and escape the island, he still manages to keep the cat out of harm's way.

In the end, after a battle with a horde of zombies and Ukrainian soldiers, Manel and Lúculo survive to live to fight another day.

Will Lúculo the Cat Return in a Potential Apocalypse Z Sequel?

At this stage, it is unknown if a sequel to Apocalypse Z will ever be released, but the movie's cliffhanger ending suggests that there is more story to tell.

Given that Malen and Lúculo are still alive after the end of the horror movie, the chances of seeing them again for another zombie-infused adventure are high.

However, a bigger challenge awaits the pair, especially after the ending teased that their journey to the Canary Islands might end up being a suicide mission due to Balen's panic-induced phone call in the final moments of the movie.

Still, Malen has already proven time and time again in Apocalypse Z that he has a strong determination, with Lúculo serving as his anchor that drives his will to survive.

