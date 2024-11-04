Apocalypse Z Movie Part 2: Will a Sequel Ever Release?

Apocalypse Z: Part 2 is now a topic of discussion after a major cliffhanger concludes Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End.

Released on Halloween 2024 (along with a new round of Crumbl Cookies), Apocalypse Z is a new Spanish-language horror outing from Prime Video. It shows a world where a global disease outbreak transforms people into predatorial animals as a man tries to rejoin and protect his family amidst the madness.

This film marks the latest in popular Spanish-language streaming film releases like Netflix's The Secret of the River (featuring Trinidad González).

Apocalypse Z Movie Part 2 Prospects Explained

Amazon Prime Video

Following the release of Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End on Amazon Prime Video, the film ranks as one of the platform's most-viewed movies in the days since.

As of November 3, the film ranks as the most-watched movie on Prime Video in 90 countries and ranks in the top 10 in multiple other locations. While this only covers a few days, the numbers are undeniably strong for its first week on Prime Video.

Due to that success, the odds of Apocalypse Z: Part 2 being greenlit seem to be high.

What Could Happen in Apocalypse Z Movie Part 2?

The Apocalypse Z movie is based on a series of three books written by Manel Laureiro, which go under the same Apocalypse Z title as a franchise. Following The Beginning of the End, the next story comes to life in Dark Days, which was published in 2013.

The second part of this adventure sees the zombie virus introduced in Book 1 go international, moving far past the United States after initially spawning in Russia. Unsurprisingly, the effects of this virus are catastrophic, destroying civilization across the world and leading to political violence in Spain that threatens civil war.

The story picks up on a young lawyer who escaped to the Canary Islands with a motley crew of people who hope to find refuge on a distant island called Lanzarote. This place is rumored to be the only locale on the planet out of the virus' reach, but getting there is said to be a suicide mission.

Considering how recently the first movie debuted, fans may be waiting for some time to see any news on whether a sequel will officially go into production and be released. However, looking purely at the numbers, an announcement for that movie may not be far off if Amazon is ambitious about continuing this story.

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.