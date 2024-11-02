Where is 'From' Season 3 Filmed? Real-Life Locations Explored

MGM+'s From Season 3 is officially in action after using a few scenic and visually stunning locations during the filming process.

This series tells the story of a terrifying middle American town that imprisons anybody who enters city limits, with its residents trying hard to escape while surviving the surrounding forest.

Season 1 and Season 2 of From kicked the adventure off in 2022 and 2023 as Season 3 expands the saga even further.

From Season 3's Most Notable Filming Locations

For the most part, MGM+ utilizes Nova Scotia, Canada to film the hit sci-fi thriller From. Recently, Canada also played a big role as the filming location for Netflix's Murder in a Small Town.

Also utilized is the town of Camden Maine, which is located in the southern middle part of the state in the northeastern United States.

Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia

MGM+

The majority of From is filmed in Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia, Canada, which is almost directly in the middle of the large Canadian province.

Specifically, the show is shot at a location called the Colony House, an old-looking mansion set in the middle of a massive field surrounded by trees and land.

This house seems to have been built specifically as a set for From, serving as one of the main locations throughout the show's first three seasons.

Oakfield Provincial Park, Nova Scotia

MGM+

From is also known for its extensive use of forest locations, which house a number of terrifying nocturnal creatures that haunt the people living in the Township.

One area that has been used for these forest locales is the Oakfield Provincial Park in Nova Scotia. While the park has seemingly been used for filming material with the From cast (see more on the Season 3 cast here), it is also useful for wide shots and scenes only centered on the trees and greenery.

Locals have also noticed camera crews in this park mere weeks before the release of new episodes. MGM+ could potentially be using those shots for promotional material and ads for new seasons.

Camden, Maine

MGM+

Outside of Canada, the Maine city of Camden is also vital for From's filming material across its three seasons. This town is located in the southeastern part of the state directly next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Trailers for From have utilized quick shots of the town, helping to provide glimpses into the terrors that haunt the citizens of the Township while teasing a light at the end of the tunnel.

The show also includes a quick mention of Massachusetts, right below the real-world take on Maine, teasing that the Township could be located in the northeastern United States in the series as well.

New episodes of From Season 3 stream on MGM+ every Sunday.