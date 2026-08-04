Disney+ Calls It Quits With Its 96% RT Score Heist Show After 'Wonder Man' Cancellation

Disney+ is preparing to end another major original series after Wonder Man, but it will get the justice and conclusion that the MCU show never did. Disney+ and Marvel Studios recently made waves by abandoning yet another potential multi-season MCU show, Wonder Man. The Hollywood satire comedy put a unique spin on the Marvel mythos by ignoring traditional superhero hijinks in favor of a heartfelt tale about two actor friends: Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery. Despite becoming one of the best-reviewed MCU shows, earning an Emmy nomination for star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and being renewed for Season 2 earlier this year, Disney+ has called it quits with Wonder Man for as yet unclear reasons.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Disney+ and Hulu's Australian-made historical heist drama, The Artful Dodger, has been renewed for a third and final season. The series, which acts as a spin-off/sequel to Charles Dickens' 19th-century novel, Oliver Twist, has been beloved since it began in November 2023 and holds an incredible stellar 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Unlike shows such as Wonder Man, The Acolyte, Willow, and Goosebumps that have been canceled at Disney+, The Artful Dodger is getting the chance to wrap things up properly, as filming won't begin in Sydney until later this year. That honor has similarly been afforded to What If...?, Loki, The Bad Batch, and Andor.

Read more about three originals that Disney+ should never have cancelled.

15 years after Oliver Twist, Jack Dawkins, a Victorian London pickpocket who is played by The Maze Runner actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, returns to 1850s Australia and becomes a young surgeon. He is thrust back into a life of heists and cons when he reunites with his old acquaintance Fagin, a major character from Oliver Twist, who is brought to life by Harry Potter actor David Thewlis.

The Artful Dodger's chance of renewal always seemed positive after its Rotten Tomatoes score elevated from 92% to 100% from Season 1 to 2. Even Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin in five of the eight original Harry Potter movies, admitted earlier this year that he was "quietly confident" Season 3 would happen.

The Artful Dodger Season 3 Will Join Disney+'s Packed 2027 Slate

Disney+

The Artful Dodger Season 2 started production on its eight episodes last February before it premiered as a binge release one year later on February 10. If the historical heist saga begins filming one last time in the coming months, as is reportedly scheduled, it should be part of Disney+ and Hulu's late 2027 schedule.

In terms of what else is scheduled to join The Artful Dodger on Disney+ in 2027, Marvel Television recently entered post-production on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. The MCU's next TV-MA outing will be the biggest crossover yet of the Marvel Netflix shows, bringing together all four original Defenders.

Marvel Animation is also expected to continue its annual release schedules for X-Men ''97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man with their third seasons, possibly joined by Marvel Zombies Season 2. However, following Wonder Man's cancellation, Born Again will be the only live-action MCU show.

Lucasfilm has at least one major release lined up after Ahsoka Season 2 was delayed until early 2027, leaving this year without a live-action Star Wars show for the first time since Disney+ launched. Depending on how development proceeds, there is a good chance Maul: Shadow Lord may be ready for 2027 as well.

Outside of Disney+'s Marvel and Star Wars staples, the year will likely open with the final episodes of Percy Jackson Season 3, which begins on November 20. However, as Season 4 hasn't yet been announced, the Rick Riordan fantasy adaptation probably won't be back to adapt The Battle of the Labyrinth until 2028.

When it comes to Hulu, fans can potentially look forward to new seasons of Stewie, The Testaments, Shogun, Alien: Earth, and Only Murders in the Building.