The Artful Dodger Season 3 Renewal Chances Addressed By David Thewlis - And They're Looking Good

David Thewlis revealed his honest thoughts about the renewal chances of The Artful Dodger amid the widespread praise that Season 3 has been receiving from fans and critics. Hulu and Disney+'s hit historical crime drama returns for another round of episodes as it picks up on the journey of Dr. Jack Dawkins (aka Dodger) six months after the wild events of Season 1. The show made its debut in November 2023, and it was renewed for Season 2 a year later in November 2024. Following The Artful Dodger Season 2's premiere on Hulu on February 10, 2026, many fans are wondering if a follow-up is in the cards.

Speaking in a new interview with The Upcoming, David Thewlis, who plays the ever sinister Fagin, gave an honest and positive response about the Season 3 chances of The Artful Dodger, admitting that they are "quietly confident" and thinking that it's "so far, so good:"

The Upcoming: "Are we expecting a Season 3 or...?" David Thewlis: "We're hoping and being quietly confident. We don't know but we're... I think so far so good."

Hulu

While The Artful Dodger has not been officially renewed yet for Season 3, Thewlis' hopeful response makes sense, considering that Season 2 already has an incredible Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 100% (based on 5 reviews). This is even higher than Season 1's rating of 92%, signifying a stark improvement for the show's sophomore run.

This is also a good sign that a great show like The Artful Dodger is part of Disney+'s February 2026 lineup, considering that the House of Mouse's streaming service doesn't have any original offerings from its biggest franchises, like Marvel and Star Wars, this month.

Several critics pointed out that the show delivered a masterful balance of its heist elements, romance, humor, medical complexities, and social themes. This positive buzz is crucial and doesn't go unnoticed often by the decision makers, which is a good sign for The Artful Dodger's Season 3 chances. Hopefully, the renewal decision will not be as long as the previous season's year-long wait.

The Artful Dodger is set 15 years after the events of Oliver Twist and it follows renowned surgeon Jack Dawkins who is trying to escape his past life as a child pickpocket in 1850s colonial Australia. The series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, and Until Dawn cast member Maia Mitchell.

Why The Artful Dodger Season 2's Ending Requires a Continuation

At the center of the early conflict of The Artful Dodger Season 2 is the fact that Jack Dawson was wrongfully imprisoned for killing Captain Gaines. However, his surrogate father, Fagin, managed to help him escape, but the twist is Jack was forced into the life of crime (again) as a "favor" for his freedom.

What makes Season 2 even more compelling is the storyline where Jack is being prevent from pursuing his relationship with Lady Belle Fox due to her mother's, Lady Jane, mandate of staying away from him to solely focus on her future in the medical field. This is on top of the looming conflict with the arrival of a new villain (and romantic rival to Jack) in the form of Inspector Henry Boxer.

However, in a love against all odds type of ending, Jack and Belle managed to find a way to be together, but they are in a more fragile situation after all the revelations that took place in Season 2. Belle eventually found out about Jack's criminal schemes and his dirty past, which made her realize that a peaceful future and a happy ending with him was not ideal. As a result, Belle returned home to Lady Jane, prompting Jack to leave Port Victory and re-enlist in the Navy to head elsewhere.

Ultimately, the pair of lovers abandoned their worries and eventually reunite at the end of Season 2, meaning that they will be together in an against-all-odds type of situation if Hulu decides to renew the show for a Season 3.