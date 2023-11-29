Disney+'s and Hulu's new 2023 Australian series, The Artful Dodger, is headlined by a remarkable cast led by The Queen's Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster and The Fosters actress Maia Mitchell.

Created by James McNamara, The Artful Dodger serves as a spin-off from Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist from 1838.

The eight-part series revolves around the story of a respectable surgeon named Jack Dawkins whose life of crime becomes uncovered when an old ally appears.

Every Main Actor & Character in The Artful Dodger

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - Jack Dawkins / The Artful Dodger

Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Thomas Brodie-Sangster brings Jack Dawkins, aka the titular protagonist, to life in The Artful Dodger.

While Jack Dawkins has been residing in Australia to start a new life as a surgeon, his past life as an expert pickpocket and lowly criminal from London catches up with him when his mentor visits.

Brodie-Sangster has followed the footsteps of other notable actors who played Artful Dodger in the past, such as Anthony Newley, Phil Collins, Elijah Wood, and, most recently, Harry Eden in Roman Polanski's Oliver Twist from 2005.

The actor is best known for his roles as Benny Watts in The Queen's Gambit, Newt in the Maze Runner movies, and Sam in Love Actually.

David Thewlis - Fagin

David Thewlis

Fagin (played by David Thewlis) is Jack Dawkins' mentor and partner-in-crime from London who visits him in Australia to try and convince him back to a life of crime.

Harry Potter fans may recognize Thewlis for his role as Remus Lupin in the Wizarding World franchise. The actor also portrayed iconic characters in Wonder Woman, The Sandman, Enola Holmes 2, and The Theory of Everything.

Maia Mitchell - Lady Belle Fox

Maia Mitchell

Lady Belle Fox is the Governor's daughter and an aspiring doctor who wants to become the town's first female surgeon. The character, who is also Jack's romantic interest, is played by Maia Mitchell.

Mitchell is an actress and songwriter known for her roles in The Fosters, The Last Summer, and Never Goin' Back. She also appeared as McKenzie in the Teen Beach Movie franchise on Disney Channel.

Damon Herriman - Captain Gaines

Damon Herriman

Damon Herriman is Captain Gaines in The Artful Dodger.

Captain Gaines is a detective who starts investigating Jack and Fagin for their crimes. While he is passionate about his career, Gaines doesn't know that his wife is secretly cheating on him.

Herriman previously appeared in Justified, Mindhunter, and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Tim Minchin - Darius

Tim Minchin

Tim Minchin plays Darius in the new Hulu series.

Minchin has credits in Upright, Robin Hood, and The Secret River.

Lucy-Rose Leonard - Lady Fanny Fox

Lucy-Rose Leonard

Lady Fanny Fox (played by Lucy-Rose Leonard) is Lady Belle's well-mannered sister desperate to find the love of her life in order to get married.

Leonard is known for her roles as Nikki in Crazy About You, Christine in Winners & Losers, and Grace in Golden Girl.

Nicholas Burton - Rainsford Sneed

Nicholas Burton

Nicholas Burton plays a character named Rainsford Sneed in The Artful Dodger.

Burton has over 20 credits to his name, with roles in Pieces of Her, Barons, and Dave & Theo.

Miranda Tapsell

Miranda Tapsell

Miranda Tapsell is part of the cast of The Artful Dodger.

Tapsell previously played Rita in The Dry, Martha Tennant in Love Child, and Lauren Ford in Top End Wedding.

Susie Porter

Susie Porter

Susie Porter joins The Artful Dodger's remarkable cast.

Porter is known for her roles as Marie Winter in Wentworth, Kay in Cargo, and Patricia Wright in East West 101.

Kym Gyngell

Kym Gyngell

Veteran Australian actor Kym Gyngell is one of the mainstays of The Artful Dodger.

Gyngell previously appeared in The Little Death, Lowdown, and Boulevard of Broken Dreams.

Damien Garvey

Damien Garvey

The Leftovers alum Damien Garvey is also part of the cast of the new Australian series.

Aside from The Leftovers, Garvey has credits in Rake, Ash vs. Evil Dead, and The Kettering Incident.

Jessica De Gouw

Jessica De Gouw

Jessica De Gouw is part of the long list of cast members of The Artful Dodger.

Arrowverse fans may recognize De Gouw for her role as Huntress in Arrow. The actress also appeared in The Crown, Dracula, and Pennyworth.

Andrea Demetriades

Andrea Demetriades

Andrea Demetriades joins the cast of The Artful Dodger.

Demetriades is best known for her roles as Lina Badir in Janet King, Eve in Alex & Eve, and Kate in Around the Block.

Luke Carroll

Luke Carroll

Joining the stacked Australian cast of the series is Luke Carroll.

Carroll previously appeared in Australian Rules, Stoned Bros, and The Tender Hook.

Huw Higginson

Huw Higginson

Huw Higginson's role in The Artful Dodger is still being kept under wraps.

Higginson is known for his roles in The Nightingale, The Bill, and Home and Away.

Jude Hyland

Jude Hyland

Jude Hyland reunites with fellow Janet King alum Andrea Demetriades in The Artful Dodger.

Hyland has credits in One Night, Dead Lucky, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Finn Treacy

Finn Treacy

Finn Treacy is a rising star joining the massive ensemble of The Artful Dodger.

Treacy previously appeared in The Portable Door, Barrumbi Kids, and Young Rock.

Albert Latailakepa

Albert Latailakepa is part of the cast of the Australian series.

Aside from The Artful Dodger, Latailakepa's other notable credits include Beyond the Veil and Wellington Paranormal.

The Artful Dodger premiered all of its episodes on Hulu and Disney+ Star on Wednesday, November 29.