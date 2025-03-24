Wolf Hall Season 2, "The Mirror and the Light," has a stacked cast of incredible A-listers headlined by Mark Rylance (The Undeclared War), Damian Lewis (Homeland), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Game of Thrones).

The sophomore run of PBS' historical drama revolves around the story of Thomas Cromwell's continued rise to power after Anne Boleyn's death. Meanwhile, Henry looks to make some moves to power through his agenda.

Wolf Hall Season 2 premiered on PBS on March 23.

Wolf Hall Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Star Who Appears

Mark Rylance - Thomas Cromwell

Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance returns to lead the cast of Wolf Hall Season 2 as Thomas Cromwell, a political genius and the principal advisor of King Henry VIII (aka Lord Privy Seal, the second most powerful man in England).

Despite his allegiance to King Henry VIII, Cromwell's vast loyalty lies to the late Cardinal Wolsey (who frequently appears to him in visions).

With a changing political landscape, Cromwell must do whatever it takes to survive amid the ongoing struggles even though has already risen in the ranks.

Rylance (who is one of the rumored frontrunners to play Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter reboot) is best known for his roles in BFG, Bridge of Spies, and Bones and All.

Damian Lewis - King Henry VIII

Damian Lewis

Damian Lewis is back to play his iconic role as King Henry VIII in Wolf Hall Season 2.

After instructing Thomas Cromwell, his principal adviser, to file treason charges against his second, Anne Boleyn (and eventually being executed), "The Morning and the Light" sees Henry VIII marrying his third wife, Jane Seymour, while also becoming the new head of the Church.

Lewis is part of the cast of Billions Season 7. The actor also starred in Dreamcatcher, Romeo & Juliet, and Your Highness.

Sir Jonathan Pryce - Cardinal Thomas Wolsey

Sir Jonathan Pryce

Although his character is already dead, Sir Jonathan Pryce reprises his role as Cardinal Thomas Wolsey.

Cardinal Wolsey is Thomas Cromwell's mentor who appears as a sort of spiritual advisor to him whenever his back is against the wall in making significant decisions.

Pryce previously appeared as part of the cast of Slow Horses Season 4 on Apple TV+. The veteran actor can also be seen as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in The Crown and Mike Evans in 3 Body Problem.

Kate Phillips - Jane Seymour

Kate Phillips

Joining the cast of Wolf Hall Season 2: The Mirror and the Light is Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour, King Henry VIII's third wife after the execution of Anne Boleyn and the eventual Queen of England.

Aside from being the full-fledged Queen of England, Jane has immense loyalty to Thomas Cromwell.

Given Anne Boleyn's tragic fate, Jane clearly doesn't want to challenge her husband, but her good heart could see some cracks in her newfound marriage with a tyrannical king.

Phillips previously starred in the main cast of Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4. The actress' other major credits include Downtown Abbey and Peaky Blinders.

Lilit Lesser - Lady Mary

Lilit Lesser

Lilit Lesser portrays Lady Mary in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

She is King Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon’s daughter who is formerly Princess Mary before receiving the title of Lady Mary due to her father's proclamation of her being a bastard.

In Season 2, King Henry wants Mary to sign an oath recognizing him as head of the Church of England despite her loyalty to the Pope. Thomas Cromwell is tasked to convince Lady Mary to accept Henry's new position.

Lesser's other notable credits include We Were the Lucky Ones, Moonhaven, and Vanity Fair.

Timothy Spall - Duke of Norfolk

Timothy Spall

The Duke of Norfolk is Anne Boleyn's uncle who betrayed her and aligned himself with King Henry VIII. The character is played on-screen by Timothy Spall.

Harry Potter fans may recognize Spall for playing the shady Peter Pettigrew in the Wizarding World movies. Spall also appeared in Secrets & Lies, Mr. Turner, and The Damned United.

Harry Melling - Thomas Wriothesley

Harry Melling

Harry Melling appears in Wolf Hall Season 2 as Thomas Wriothesley, an ambitious politician who pledges his loyalty to King Henry VIII.

Melling is another Harry Potter alum who is part of the cast of Wolf Hall. He famously portrayed Dudley Dursey in all eight movies.

The actor also starred in Queen's Gambit and The Old Guard.

Harriet Walter - Lady Margaret Pole

Harriet Walter

Lady Margaret Pole (played by veteran actress Harriet Walter) is the Countess of Salisbury. She is one of the cousins of King Henry VIII's mother who sees through the tyrannical leader's ruthless ways.

As part of an openly catholic family, Lady Margaret's loyalty lies with Lady Mary.

Walter is best known for her roles in Sense and Sensibility, The Young Victoria, and Ted Lasso. She is also part of the cast of Silo Season 2.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - Rafe Sadler

Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Thomas Brodie-Sangster joins the cast of Wolf Hall Season 2 as Rafe Sadler, Thomas Cromwell's surrogate son and loyal servant.

Brodie-Sangster recently headlined the cast of Hulu's The Artful Dodger as Dr. Jack Emerson. His past credits also include roles in the Maze Runner movies, Pistol, and The Queen's Gambit.

Alex Jennings - Stephen Gardiner

Alex Jennings

Bishop Stephen Gardiner is one of Thomas Cromwell's longstanding rivals in both the political and religious fields.

Alex Jennings brings the Wolf Hall character to life in Season 2. The actor is known for his roles in

Jennings previously starred in The Queen, The Lady in the Van, and The Agency.

Charlie Rowe - Gregory Cromwell

Charlie Rowe

Charlie Rowe takes over the role of Gregory Cromwell from Tom Holland in Wolf Hall Season 2.

Gregory is Thomas Cromwell's only son who is set to marry Bess Oughtred in the show's sophomore run.

Rowe starred in Slow Horses, Angelyne, and Salvation.

Tom Mothersdale - Richard Riche

Tom Mothersdale

Tom Mothersdale plays Richard Riche, a solicitor general who works alongside Thomas Cromwell.

Mothersdale has credits in Overlord, Culprits, and Treadstone.

Karim Kadjar - Eustache Chapuys

Karim Kadjar

Karim Kadjar portrays Eustache Chapuys, a close ally of Catherine of Aragon who served as Spanish ambassador to Henry VIII's court.

Kadjar's notable credits include Mike, Storyland, and Carpets and Chaos.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers - Bess Oughtred

Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Bess Oughtred is the widowed sister of the Queen of England Jane Seymour who becomes romantically entangled with Thomas Cromwell's son.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays the character, and her other credits include The Kissing Booth 2, The Undeclared War, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Ellie de Lange - Jenneke

Ellie de Lange

Ellie de Lange stars as Jenneke, a free-spirited woman who meets Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall Season 2, Episode 4. It is later revealed that she is Thomas' illegitimate daughter.

de Lange is known for her roles in The Serpent, Arcadia, and De Joodse Raad.

Hannah Khalique-Brown - Dorothea

Hannah Khalique-Brown

Hannah Khalique-Brown appears in Wolf Hall Season 2 as Dorothea, Cardinal Wolsey's illegitimate daughter.

Khalique-Brown starred in Dune: Prophecy, Black Doves, and Virdee.

Lydia Leonard- Jane Rochford

Lydia Leonard

Lydia Leonard plays Jane Rochford, a well-respected English noblewoman and Anne Boleyn's sister-in-law who became an integral part of her downfall and eventual execution.

Leonard can be seen in Last Christmas, The Fifth Estate, and Archipelago.

Agnes O’Casey - Margaret Douglas

Agnes O’Casey

Agnes O'Casey portrays Margaret Douglas, the daughter of King Henry's sister Margaret Tudor which means she is the king's niece.

O'Casey starred in Lies We Tell, The Miracle Club, and Black Doves.

James Larkin - William Fitzwilliam

James Larkin

James Larkin portrays William Fitzwilliam, the court treasurer and a longtime friend of King Henry VIII.

Larkin is known for his roles in Black Mirror, Doctors, and Silent Witness.

Pip Carter - Geoffrey Pole

Pip Carter

Geoffrey Pole (played by Pip Carter) is Lady Margaret Pole's youngest son who is trying to play two sides of the conflict: the Catholic opposition and King Henry VIII's regime.

Carter previously appeared in C.B. Strike, Spectre, and 1917.

New episodes of Wolf Hall Season 2 premiere on PBS every Sunday at 9 p.m. local time.