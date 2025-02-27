House of David has a stacked cast of actors, headlined by the likes of Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, and Martyn Ford.

Amazon Prime Video's new historical drama revolves around the retelling of the epic battle between David and Goliath. The eight-part series showcases David's origin story before his eventual ascension to king following Goliath's defeat.

House of David premiered on Prime Video on February 27.

House of David Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Michael Iskander - David

Michael Iskander

Newcomer Michael Iskander leads the cast of House of David as the titular character from the Bible.

David is introduced as a shepherd and outcast even from his own family who is destined to do great things due to his unwavering bravery. In the Bible, he eventually becomes the king of Israel after an epic battle with Goliath.

The series begins with David taking care of sheep in an isolated region in Bethlehem, not knowing what profound destiny awaits him in the near future.

House of David is Iskander's first major acting credit.

Ali Suliman - King Saul

Ali Suliman

Ali Suliman joins the cast of House of David as King Saul, the current king of Israel when the series begins.

As the respected leader of the United Monarchy, King Saul is doing his best to lead Israel to greatness, considering he is the appointed king of God's prophet, Samuel.

However, things take a turn for King Saul after he disobeys the word of God by not killing the Amalekites' leader, Agag, and taking over their lands for his personal gain.

Suliman has over 50 credits, with roles in Prime Target, Arthur the King, and The Kingdom.

Ayelet Zurer - Queen Ahinoam

Ayelet Zurer

Ayelet Zurer appears as Queen Ahinoam, King Saul's wife who wants to preserve the throne despite Samuel's wishes to find a new king who will replace her husband.

As a result, the Queen orders one of the guards to find out who Samuel wants to crown as king and kill him before it's too late.

Marvel fans may recognize Zurer for her role as Vanessa in the Daredevil series.

The actress can also be seen in You, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Moonhaven.

Stephen Lang - Samuel

Stephen Lang

Samuel (played by Stephen Lang) is the anointed prophet of God who oversees King Saul's rule in Israel.

After King Saul disobeyed the word of God, Samuel breaks the news to everyone that his defiance enraged the Lord Almighty, pointing out that he no longer has the privilege of being on the good side of the Lord.

He is also the man responsible for cursing King Saul with horrible visions that essentially destroys his grip with reality.

Lang is perhaps best known for his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar movies.

The actor also starred in Solar Opposites, Don't Breath, and Old Man.

Louis Ferreira - Jesse

Louis Ferreira

Louis Ferreira stars as Jesse in House of David.

Jesse is David's father who appears to be not impressed with the fact that his son is the soon-to-be-king of Israel.

Ferreira previously appeared in Bad Blood, Motive, and Stargate Universe.

Ethan Kai - Jonathan

Ethan Kai

Ethan Kai portrays Jonathan, the son of King Saul and Queen Ahinoam and the crown prince of Israel.

Growing up, Jonathan has been exposed to battle as a soldier, which is why he is an expert in combat.

Despite his ruthless upbringing due to constant battles, Jonathan is a selfless and noble man who shows compassion to others.

He serves as the glue that keeps his family together amid his father's troubled times as king.

Kai has credits in Killing Eve, The Turkish Detective, and Carnival Row.

IMDb: Ethan Kai

Indy Lewis - Mycal

Indy Lewis

Mycal is the daughter of King Saul and Queen Ahinoam and sister to Jonathan. The character is played on-screen by Indy Lewis.

Mycal is known for having compassion and intellect when it comes to dealing with Israel's people. She has grown fascinated with David due to his musical prowess to keep her father calm during stressful moments of his rule.

Lewis' notable credits include Industry and La Fortuna.

Martyn Ford - Goliath

Martyn Ford

Martyn Ford plays Goliath, a towering presence who many deemed as a demigod due to his hulking figure and indestructible aura.

His mother's death serves as his anchor on his ruthless ways, seeking revenge to those who he deems responsible for her demise.

Ford is known for his roles in The Machine, The Nevers, and Those About to Die.

Oded Fehr - Abner

Oded Fehr

Oded Fehr appears in House of David as Abner, a house guard who is loyal to King Saul and Queen Ahinoam.

Fehr has credits in The Mummy Returns, Resident Evil: Extinction, and Star Trek: Discovery.

Yali Topol Margalith - Mirab

Yali Topol Margalith

Mirab (played by Yali Topol Margalith) is the eldest daughter of King Saul and Queen Ahinoam.

Margalith previously appeared as part of the cast of Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

The actress also starred in The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Sam Otto - Eshbaal

Sam Otto

Sam Otto portrays Eshbaal, one of the sons of King Saul and Queen Ahinoam.

While he may seem arrogant at first, he deeply cares for his family.

Otto can be seen in Snowpiercer, The State, and The Corrupted.

Davood Ghadami - Eliab

Davood Ghadami

Eliab is one of the royal guards who fights alongside Jonathan in the Battle against Agag and his forces. The character is played on-screen by Eliab.

Ghadami's most recognizable role is playing Kush Kazemi in over 600 episodes of EastEnders.

The actor is also known for appearing in Casualty, Beyond Paradise, and The Chelsea Detective.

Inbar Saban - Kezia

Inbar Saban

Inbar Saban appears in House of David Episode 1 as Kezia, a royal servant whom Eshbaal is flirting with.

House of David is Saban's first major acting credit.

Nimo Hochenberg - Silas

Stephen Lang & Nimo Hochenberg

Silas is Samuel's loyal servant in House of David. The character is played on-screen by Nimo Hochenberg.

Hochenberg has credits in Messiah, 8200, and HaShotrim.

Aziz Dyab - Nathaneel

Aziz Dyab

Aziz Dyab portrays Nathaneel, David's half-brother who clearly doesn't like him as part of the family.

Dyab's past major credits include Yvonne und der Tod, Ein Starkes Team, and Liaison.

Stewart Scudamore - Adriel

Stewart Scudamore

Stewart Scudamore plays Adriel, an Elder of the tribe of Judah who appears before King Saul during his celebration in the defeat of the Amalekites.

Scudamore can be seen in My Lady Jane, Young Wallander, and Carnival Row.

IMDb: Stewart Scudamore

Jeremy Xido - Agag

Jeremy Xido

Jeremy Xido appears as Agag, the King of Amalekites who was defeated by King Saul's forces.

He gets tied up and held hostage by King Saul to serve as a reminder of his victory.

Xido has credits in FBI: International, Bull, and The Machinist.

IMDb: Jeremy Xido

Siir Tilif - Nitzevet

Siir Tilif

Siir Tilif joins the cast as Nitzevet, David’s mother who appeared via flashbacks in the first two episodes.

She deeply cares for her son and she believes that she is destined to do great things someday.

Tilif is a Turkish actress known for her roles in Vogter, Bakerman, and Pigerne fra Englandsbåden.

Alexander Uloom - Achish

Alexander Uloom

Alexander Uloom plays King Achish, one of the kings of the Philistines who urges his fellow leaders to attack King Saul because he is hellbent on seeking revenge against him for the death of his father.

Uloom’s notable credits include Sari & Amira, Almas Maksoor, and Al Sater Al Garbi.

House of David is now streaming on Prime Video.