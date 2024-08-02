Get all the details on A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder star Yali Topol Margalith.

In Netflix’s new six-episode teen mystery series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, based on the novel of the same name by Holly Jackson, a high school student takes it upon herself to investigate a five-year-old murder in the town of Little Kilton.

Five Fun Facts About Good Girl’s Guide’s Yali Topol Margalith

Yali Topol Margalith Graduated from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts

24-year-old Yali Topol Margalith (born March 15, 2000) attended Mountview Academy of Theater Arts from 2019-2022. She studied at the institution, which is located in Peckham, South London after she finished her time in secondary school.

According to Mountview Academy’s official website, Margalith is skilled in a variety of theatrical disciplines, such as singing and dancing. She ultimately graduated from Mountview with a BA in Performance.

Yali Made Her Stage Debut in 2022

Margalith began trodding the boards a few years ago in 2022 in a play called The Band’s Visit as the character Anna.

In an Instagram post from August 2022, Yali Topol Margalith excitedly shared the news that she had been cast and implied that this was a “dream come true” for her:

“Pinch me… friends! I will be making my professional stage debut as part of this incredible original London Cast of The Band’s Visit at the donmarwarehouse. I won’t bore you with a ‘dream come true’ speech because if you know me personally, you know there is nothing I love more. It’s my world!”

Yali Had Too Much Fun Filming A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

In A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Yali Topol Margalith portrays Lauren, a friend to Emma Myers’ protagonist Pip Fitz-Amobi. Margalith effusively spoke about her time working on the show to Country and Townhouse, calling them “the funniest, sweetest, most ridiculous people:”

“I had too much fun. I got to hang out with the funniest, sweetest, most ridiculous people all day: the cast, the crew, the creative team, the producers, makeup and hair, the medic, locations, everyone. I felt very trusted and was given a lot of freedom to play and improvise on set. I loved playing Lauren, and sometimes I wish I was a little more like her.”

Yali Found The Tattooist of Auschwitz a Challenge

This year, Margalith appeared as Cilka in The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a miniseries that dropped on Peacock in the US about the infamous concentration camp.

Margalith is Jewish and acting in the series proved a very emotional experience for the young actress. She noted that it was “a challenge no drama school could’ve prepared me for:”

“It was difficult, to be honest. It’s quite the challenge wearing the striped clothes and having a number on my forearm as a Jewish woman and considering my family history. I think that’s fair. The camp being brought to life right in front of my eyes was unbelievable. I can’t describe that feeling to you. I can’t put words to it. And Cilka is a character with a strong, solid facade, so fighting against my very real emotions in response to the camp seeming so real – that was a challenge no drama school could’ve prepared me for!”

Yali Wants To Do Sketch Comedy

When asked by Country and Townhouse about her dream role, Yali Topol Margalith was decidedly noncommittal, stating she “[wants] to do everything:”

“I don’t have one. I want to do everything. Every job that comes my way feels like a dream and a miracle, honestly.”

However, when she was questioned about what kind of genre she’d like to participate in more frequently, Margalith picked sketch comedy, remarking that it “would be cool” to get that sort of opportunity:

“Anything I haven’t tried yet. Which is a lot! But if I had to choose one… I’m a sucker for sketch comedy, have been since I was a kiddo. That would be cool.”

How To Follow Yali Online

For those looking to see more of Yali Topol Margalith, she's on Instagram (@yalimarg) and X (formerly Twitter) (@yali).

