Here's Who Killed Barney in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Barney's death in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder came at an unexpected time for Pip and her Fitz-Amobi family.

In the Netflix and BBC iPlayer series, Barney is Fitz-Amobi's beloved family dog, who has grown close to Pip (Emma Myers) over the years.

Amid Pip's investigation behind Andie Bell's death, Barney has been a prominent fixture in the background of the Fitz-Amobi home, and Pip always makes sure to give him a walk from time to time.

Who Killed Barney in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder?

In A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Episode 5, Pip is threatened by Andie Bell's supposed killer as she gets deeper into her investigation and slowly unpacks the truth.

Becca Belle, Andie's sister and the actual killer, is Barney's presumed killer.

It is revealed that Becca was sending text messages to Pip throughout A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

The threats intensified after Pip posted about her findings on the Andie Bell case on social media.

This serves as the trigger point for the killer since Becca used Barney to blackmail Pip into taking down her post about her investigation.

During Josh's (Pip's little brother) birthday, Pip finds out that Barney is missing and she panics once she realizes that her dog may be the killer's target, not her brother.

Pip takes down the video out of fear for Barney's safety, but she is too late.

Barney is later found lifeless on the side of the road, seemingly run over by Becca's car as an act of revenge for Pip's sleuthing.

Barney's death is quite unfortunate, and it is a wake-up call for Pip that her investigation may have gone too far.

While her pet's demise may have been too much for her and could've prompted her to stop, Pip's unwavering desire to discover the truth behind Andie's death and prove Sal Singh's innocence still prevails. This cements her growth from an innocent student to a brilliant young woman primed to be an advocate for justice.

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are streaming on Netflix.

