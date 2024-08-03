Who Is Raiko Gohara? 4 Things to Know About 'Good Girl's Guide' Zach Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Raiko Gohara's appearance as Zach in Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder may be the first time large swaths of fans will be exposed to the actor.

The British streaming thriller is based on the Holly Jackson novel of the same name, having aired on BBC Three in the UK before coming to Netflix internationally.

Gohara's Zach character is one of Pip's (played by Emma Myers) friends in the show whose family moves after the Myers' central Good Girl's Guide hero discovers the crime murder mystery at the show's heart.

Meet Raiko Gohara - Biography Details

Netflix

Raiko Gohara Starred in a Musical With George Takei

Before appearing in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder as Zach, Raiko Gohara brushed shoulders with the likes of George Takei and Telly Leung.

Gohara starred alongside Takei and Leung in a musical titled Allegiance at the Charing Cross Theater in London.

The show centered on the Star Trek veteran, Sam Kimura, whose story is told across two timelines (with Leung playing the younger version of the character).

It is based on Takei's family experience during World War II, seeing his younger self enlist in the U.S. military to fight for his country overseas (via Playbill).

The musical ran in London from January to April 2023.

Raiko Has a Secret About A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Talking to fans on social media around the UK release of A Girl's Guide, Raiko Gohara revealed a big secret about the series.

In an Instagram Reel, the TV star showed audiences the inside of the tent seen in the series was actually the inside of a sports hall at a school.

He said while the tent looks normal from the outside, it is actually "filmed inside of a school sports hall:"

"I have a little secret for you. So, the inside of the tent... whenever you see us inside the tent, it looks like we have an atual tent outside. But, it was actually filmed inside of a school sports hall. And it was midday. It was literally daylight outside. So yeah, that's a secret for you."

In the series Gohara brings to life Zach, a friend of the show's main character Pippa (or Pip); however, his family packs up and moves when Pip discovers a bloody crime scene nearby.

Raiko Starred in an Ad for Not on the High Street

Long before he popped up on the radar of Netflix audiences around the world, Raiko Gohara was a commercial star.

The five-foot-ten British actor appeared in an ad for Not on the High Street, a UK-based online shopping website.

In the brief advert, Gohara played one of several young adults whose lives are made better with gifts sent to them via Not on the High Street.

The Netflix star's character in particular is a graduate who has a stunning neon painting pop up into his hand while taking school photos to honor the occasion.

Raiko Will Next Star in The Day of the Jackal Series

Following his appearance in Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Raiko Gohara is set to star in the upcoming Day of the Jackal series.

The Peacock streaming drama follows an investigation into an international assassin known as The Jackal and is based on Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel of the same name.

Gohara will star alongside Hollywood heavy hitters like Eddie Redmayne (the Fantastic Beasts franchise) and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel).

The Good Girl's Guide actor will bring to life Cole in one episode of the series, and exact details about the character have yet to be revealed.

The Day of the Jackal is set to debut on November 7.

How To Follow Raiko Gohara Online

Fans looking to keep up with Raiko Gohara online can follow him on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is now streaming on Netflix.

