The meaning behind the calamity party in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder presents a sense of danger to the characters involved, specifically Pip (Emma Myers).

Netflix and BBC One's limited series does a deep dive into Pip's investigation as she unpacks who murdered Andie Belle while trying to prove her boyfriend, Sal Singh's, innocence.

As Pip becomes marooned in her complex investigation, she encounters different sides of Little Kilton that further peel back the sinister underbelly of the small town.

[ Here's Who Killed Barney in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder ]

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's Calamity Parties Explained

Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith, & Emma Myers

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Episode 3 introduces calamity parties into the mix as Pip gets deeper into her investigation.

A calamity party is a secret party held in a remote location (for instance, Little Kilton's woods) organized by upperclassmen.

The locations of these parties are ever-changing and the organizers used black ribbons as a way for partygoers to locate where the next one is.

In Episode 3, Pip finds out how chaotic and dangerous these calamity parties are after realizing that a secret drug trade is happening while the party is ongoing.

Max Hastings, one of Pip's potential suspects, describes calamity parties as "hot and sweaty and noisy and f*cked up in all the best ways."

Pip, alongside her friends Cara and Lauren, finds their way into a calamity party located at Little Kilton's woods. The party has a vibe of a rave, but one knows something is not right upon entering the location.

She believes that she can find a clue tied to Andie Bell's disappearance from the party since Andie is apparently involved with drug trades.

In order to get to the main drug dealer at the party, Pip has to play a game of "spin the bottle" and she is almost sexually harassed by a horny teenager by doing so.

Thankfully, Pip manages to escape and she comes face to face with Howie (the drug supplier). A tense faceoff between Pip and Howie allows the protagonist to find more clues tied to Andie's death.

A glimpse at the dangers of calamity parties is showcased in Episode 3 and it is an experience that Pip will not be forgetting for a while.

If A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is renewed for another season, an expansive deep dive into calamity parties could further be explored, considering that some have theorized that drug trades are not the only illegal activities happening in the said gatherings.

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are streaming on Netflix.

