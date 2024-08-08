There is a deeper meaning behind the black ribbons shown at the end of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Netflix and BBC's latest murder mystery centers around Pip's (Emma Myers) investigation behind Andie Belle's death while also proving the innocence of her boyfriend, Sal Singh.

While Pip is eventually successful in turning two suspects in to pay for their crimes, one unanswered question in the viewers' minds occurs right at the series' final moments.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Black Ribbons' Meaning Explained

Black ribbons

The final moments of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder feature a shot of black ribbons hanging from the trees.

At first glance, this could be the show's way of paying tribute to Andie Bell and Sal Singh's deaths, considering that black is the color that represents death and mourning.

It could also serve as the series' reminder to honor the lives of the two students who wanted to escape the craziness of Little Kilton and start fresh in a new location.

However, it looks like there is a deeper meaning behind the black ribbons than fans realized.

Speaking with Radiotimes, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder director Dolly Wells pointed out the importance of the woods around Little Kilton, suggesting that the black ribbons could serve as a warning of an imminent danger.

Black ribbons representing danger or a threat is a welcome interpretation and it could even hint at a continuation of Pip's investigative adventures at Little Kilton.

Zain Iqbal & Emma Myers

In Episode 3, the concept of calamity parties is introduced. These gatherings of high school kids are like rave parties but wilder thanks to the inclusion of drugs and sex.

Holly Jackson, the author of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, told Deadline about the origins of the black ribbons, noting that they served as a tool for Pip and her friends in Episode 3 to find the calamity party:

“Episode Three was actually running quite short so we needed to find some way that they had an obstacle to finding this party, which is where the black ribbons kind of came in, to do with their mission to finding the calamity party."

Jackson also teased that they may represent Little Kilton's "dark underbelly," potentially hinting that there may be something more sinister events happening in the town:

"But often, TV shows, being a visual medium, sometimes you just need something that looks a bit creepy, even if it’s not very plot-relevant. That’s a fun image that we keep returning to as a kind of representation of, ‘Oh, there’s the dark underbelly of this nice sweet English quaint town.’"

Black ribbons being used as a guide for calamity parties could not be a coincidence since the high school kids could've taken that concept from somewhere.

It's possible that black ribbons at Little Kilton represent something more and it may be tied to far worse shenanigans, such as a cult, a dangerous group of criminals, or even the supernatural.

While A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is billed as a limited series, the series' final shot of black ribbons could represent the idea that there is more story to tell for Pip, considering that the show's initial six-episode run suggests that her journey into becoming an investigative ace is only getting started.

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about A Good Girl's Guide to Murder:

Here's Who Killed Barney in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Who Is Yali Topol Margalith? 5 Things to Know About 'Good Girl's Guide' Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Jude Morgan-Collie? Wiki Biography & Details on 'Good Girl's Guide' Connor Actor