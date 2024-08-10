The gap between Pip and Ravi's ages has been a main point of discussion for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder fans.

At the center of Netflix and BBC One's limited series is Emma Myers' Pip Fitz-Amobi, a teenager who is using her investigation behind Andie Bell's murder as her EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) requirement before entering college.

Along the way, she encounters Sal's brother, Ravi Singh (Zain Iqbal), who wants to prove the innocence of his sibling. The pair team up as they unearth shocking secrets tied to Andie and Sal's death at Little Kilton.

[ What the Black Ribbons Mean in A Good Girl's Guide, Explained ]

Pip & Ravi's Ages in A Good Girl's Guide Explained

Emma Myers & Zain Iqbal

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is based on Holly Jackson's book of the same name.

In the book, Pip is 17 years old, whereas Ravi is 20. Meanwhile, in the limited series, it is revealed that Pip is the same age as her book counterpart (17) while Ravi's age is not mentioned at all.

It's possible, though, that Ravi is likely a similar age to how he is in the book, meaning that he is 20 years old.

In real life, Emma Myers, the actress who plays Pip, is 22 years old while Zain Iqbal, the actor behind Ravi, is 26 years old, meaning that there is a four-year gap between the two stars.

The pair shares a strong bond throughout A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's six-episode run and it even came to a point that they shared a kiss in the show's final moments.

It's worth noting that Pip is a minor in both the book and the series and the fact that Ravi is 20 years old has caused concern over the romance aspect of the two characters.

Some have pointed out that it is uncomfortable seeing someone who is 20 years old develop an interest in a 17-year-old high schooler.

However, the age of consent in the United Kingdom (the place where the series is set) is 16 years old, meaning that anyone aged 16 or over, regardless of gender or sexuality, can legally consent to sex.

According to Highland Sexual Health, there are exceptions to this rule since it is "illegal for anyone in a position of trust to have sexual contact with anyone aged 17 or under who is in their care."

The exception to the rule doesn't apply to Pip and Ravi, though, so it's safe to assume that the pair can still legally pursue a romantic relationship despite their notable age difference.

While it is described as weird by some viewers, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is not legally doing anything wrong since it adheres to the UK's age of consent.

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are streaming on Netflix.

