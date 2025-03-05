House of David Cast on Biblical Accuracy, Spiritual Findings, & The Chosen Influences

In several exclusive interviews with The Direct's David Thompson, the House of David cast shared how they were able to tell this epic biblical tale.

House of David premiered on February 27 on Amazon Prime Video, releasing its first three episodes before transitioning to a weekly schedule until April 3.

Set in 1000 BC, it follows David's (Michael Iskander) journey from a young shepherd anointed by Samuel (Stephen Lang) to his rise as a leader, facing challenges like King Saul's (Ali Suliman) decline and his legendary battle with Goliath (Martyn Ford). Filmed mainly in Greece, the series brings the ancient world to life with stunning landscapes and historical authenticity.

House of David Director Jon Erwin on the Biggest Media Influences

The Chosen

How The Chosen Influences House of David

Jon Erwin served as the writer, director, and producer of House of David, playing a central role in shaping the entire series. His creative vision guided the storytelling, ensuring a compelling adaptation of the biblical tale with both historical depth and cinematic appeal.

The Direct: "What sources did you use as inspiration when writing the script—was it solely the Bible or any other media adaptations?"

Jon Erwin: I do have the great privilege of sort of being the second at-bat, if that makes sense. And Dallas Jenkins is a wonderful friend and I call him all the time, daily pretty much. Um, you know, to talk about everything he's learned through 'The Chosen' and I directed Jonathan Roumie in 'Jesus Revolution' for Lionsgate. What I think that show does so well is it brings an authenticity to this sacred material and it doesn't feel- it feels very human, you know, and so we really wanted to accomplish that within this story, which is in another genre entirely. I mean, this is like epic adventure. This is like 'Lord of the Rings' in terms of the story drivers, but we wanted it to have that kind of humanity and authenticity and we wanted to honor the stories and ultimately sometimes it's just best, I think, to not overthink it, you know, to be like, you know what, I want to make something that's meaningful and entertaining to me that comes from a book that I love, I hope it’s meaningful and entertaining to other people and I'm going to do the best I can. So there was a lot of pressure. But it was also probably the most fun I've ever had creating anything because it was such an amazing team of people. And you know I'm a feature film director. And so the idea of being able to tell a story over eight hours, as opposed to two, is a joy. And you can just really explore the story at depth. At a depth you can't ordinarily. And that's pretty cool. So I had a great time. I claim the words of George Lucas. He said, 'Films are never complete. They're only abandoned.' So you just try and try and perfect and perfect and perfect and now it's time to give it to the audience."

The Direct dove deeper into the biblical accuracy of the few episodes of House of David now streaming.

David & Goliath Actors on Their Clash in House of David

Michael Iskander

The Choreography And Lead-Up Behind David vs. Goliath

Michael Iskander, a newcomer actor, takes on the lead role of David, the young shepherd destined to become king in House of David. Martyn Ford, known for his roles in F9: The Fast Saga and Mortal Kombat 2, plays the towering warrior Goliath, David's legendary adversary in the biblical showdown.

The Direct: "This one can be for both of you, what was the choreography and onset preparation like for the clash between David vs. Goliath?"

Martyn Ford: The actual fight and the battle is so minimal, and it was all mind and emotions and it was a mental battle more so than a physical battle between the two. I think that's what made it so powerful because it was like a dance of emotions. It wasn't a typical battle in the essence of punches and kicks and swords and swings and so on, and I think that's what brings this story so much power and so much belief and truth. Because the reality is, if it was a fistfight between David and Goliath, it wouldn't have lasted very long, so it had to be something very different, something precise, meaningful, and clinical in its presence. That's ultimately what makes it special, in my opinion, because it's very different from a traditional battle. It was the lead-up and it was the swan song that made it so spectacular.

The Direct: "Anything you remember Michael from the choreography?"

Michael Iskander: That process of filming that fight scene took a really, really long time because of the time that it takes place, it happens during sunset, so we had a very short window to capture this entire grand scene with armies. It's a 40-day process, and the behind-the-scenes work was very complicated, requiring a lot of forced perspective, different angles, and cleverness on behalf of the producers to truly execute it to its full potential. Watching something like that is inspiring, I watched Episode 8, and I get this feeling in my chest that I just cannot describe, but it truly puts into perspective what it means to see a fight between David and Goliath.

Showing A New Side Of The Old Testament

Stephen Lang

How House of David Expands Samuel's Humanity

Stephen Lang is known for his roles in Avatar, Don't Breathe, and numerous historical dramas like Gettysburg and Gods and Generals. In House of David, he portrays the prophet Samuel, who anoints David as the future king of Israel and serves as a guiding force in his journey.

The Direct: "Samuel is often portrayed as a bridge between the era of judges and the age of kings. How does House of David explore that transition through your character?"

Stephen Lang: When we think of the Old Testament, we very often think of very serious, furrowed brows, a lot of retribution, a lot of anger, a lot of blood and guts, and that kind of thing. And there's a reason we think that way. One of the things that totally surprised me as I worked on this, because it was completely unanticipated, was the sense of joy and levity that I got when I was in the presence of David. That was something I couldn’t account for, other than the fact that he makes Samuel feel good—he makes him feel good about what he's doing. Samuel never lacks confidence. Throughout his long career, he never displays self-doubt at all. But I think, for example, his relationship with Saul, which is a very loving relationship, has always had a problematic nature to it, Saul is someone he's always kind of kept an eye on, someone who needs to be steered correctly in a way. But David brings out a whole other aspect of Samuel that, as I say, I wasn’t looking for when I played the part, but it became a very, very important aspect of the character in terms of rounding him into a full human being.

Defining The Roles of Saul and Ahinoam

Ali Suliman

Giving More Character To Flawed Biblical Figures

Ali Suliman, known for his roles in Paradise Now and Jack Ryan, plays Saul, the conflicted first king of Israel whose reign is challenged by David. Ayelet Zurer, an award-winning Israeli actress recognized for Man of Steel and Daredevil, portrays Ahinoam, Saul's wife and the queen of Israel.

The Direct: "In many portrayals of Saul, he defies God and teaches us certain lessons, especially when juxtaposed to David in the 1st Book of Samuel. How does House of David handle his complexity and what was that direction like on set?"

Ali Suliman: It was beyond my expectation, actually. I had no clue about the character before I met with the script and dove into the Bible to read about it, and I find it fascinating. The whole journey of this character is really amazing, starting from nothing and becoming everything, only to lose everything at the same time when he's at the top of his life as the first king for his people. The whole journey is full of complexity, full of ups and downs, full of love, and full of everything. I find it all in this role and the entire journey.

The Direct: "Ayelet, how did you approach portraying Saul's wife, a lesser-known biblical figure, and how were you able to bring your own perspective to the role compared to more prominent characters like David, Goliath, Saul, or Samuel?"

Ayelet Zurer: "She's mentioned really just twice and a half. If it's exactly the same woman, we're not sure, but one time she's mentioned in the Bible when Saul is in a field, and then she sees him and picks him up, pretty much, and then she becomes his wife. So just from that, you can see that this is a woman with agency; she knows what she wants and she goes and gets it, just from that little snippet. But basically, what they created is really interesting because she is a woman who struggles with her faith. She feels abandoned by the same God that anointed her husband three times, and also, she can't let go of the idea of him being King. So gradually, she grasps so hard to keep that idea afloat that she becomes somewhat of a villain in a way. I think that journey is really interesting. She is a mother, she is protecting the kingdom. She really believes in what she's doing. She's loyal to a fault, very interesting, complex character, and we created her from nothing, the consequences of the story really, what it needed to be. I'm really happy that they wrote her the way that they wrote her."

House of David is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.