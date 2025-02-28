The first three episodes of House of David Season 3 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, highlighting the stunning natural filming locations in Greece and Canada.

House of David

House of David brings its ancient setting to life with sweeping on-location shoots in the Mediterranean, primarily in Greece. House of David was not shot at all in Israel, where it is set.

The production utilizes grand landscapes and a large cast of extras to enhance the epic scale of David's (played by newcomer Michael Iskander) journey. While the series remains rooted in historical and religious themes, its visual backdrop stands out as one of its most striking elements.

Saronikos, Greece

Saronikos, one of Attica's most historic regions, served as a stunning backdrop for House of David. Its rugged coastline and deep blue waters hopefully add to the show's grand, ancient atmosphere, while its rocky cliffs and open horizons enhance moments of reflection and intense confrontations.

Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

Markopoulo Mesogaias played a key role in production of House of David as the home of Kapa Studios, where intricate set pieces were filmed.

Its rolling countryside and quiet roads helped recreate David's early years as a shepherd, providing a mix of controlled environments and natural landscapes. The town's proximity to Athens also likely made it a practical hub for the production crew and cast members.

Lavreotiki, Greece

Known for its ancient silver mines and rugged terrain, Lavreotiki added an authentic historical energy to House of David. With its untouched landscapes, the area reinforced the raw, ancient feel of House of David, lending credibility to its depiction of a world shaped by conflict and survival.

Fyli, Greece

Tucked into the foothills of Mount Parnitha, Fyli likely provided lush forests and steep cliffs ideal for dramatic storytelling. Its remote, fortress-like setting made it a natural choice for scenes of exile featured in the new series.

Xylokastro, Greece

The seaside town of Xylokastro offered the House of David crew a striking contrast between land and sea, making it a visually dynamic location for the series. Its serene beaches and pine forests created a peaceful setting.

Zagori, Greece

Zagori's dramatic cliffs and narrow pathways may have served well in the series for capturing shots from high above looking out on the battlefield. In addition, its medieval-like villages hopefully further enhanced the series' sense of historical realism.

Konitsa, Greece

Konitsa likely contributed to House of David's grand visual scale. Its proximity to the Aoos Gorge and the Pindus mountains allowed for breathtaking aerial shots and dynamic action sequences.

The town's blend of natural beauty and historic architecture made it a perfect setting for capturing both the grandeur and struggle of House of David.

Alberta, Canada

While Greece provided the ancient atmosphere, Alberta offered additional landscapes that blend seamlessly with Mediterranean scenery.

