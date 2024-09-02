When watching Netflix's new Greek mythology series, Kaos, audiences will often hear the word 'veros' or 'vero' used.

Kaos is a new black comedy take on the gods of Greek mythology and stars an ensemble of A-listers as the iconic characters, including Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, David Thewlis as Hades, and Janet McTeer as Hera.

In a similar method to Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Kaos mixes the classic myths with modern concepts and sees the gods deal with a range of first-world problems through a comedic lens.

Kaos: Is Veros a Greek Word? Translation Explained

While Kaos is a contemporary English-language take on classic mythology, it often makes use of Ancient Greek words.

Case in point, characters in Kaos will often use the word, "Vero," which might be unfamiliar to many modern viewers.

Vero or veros is not a Greek word, but a Latin one and translates to various meanings of 'truth', 'sure,' or 'genuine'. It is also a word that is still used in the Italian language today.

When a character in Kaos uses the word vero, they will generally be affirming the truth of something they have said.

The word is also commonly used in the original soundtrack of Kaos, which is composed by Isabella Summers. In the score that is played frequently in the background, the choir can be heard chanting the words "Celestis, Divinitus, Insania, Vero", which translates to "Heavenly, Divine, Insanity, Truth."

The use of classical language and foreign words such as these is just one of the small details that go into making Kaos' take on Greek gods feel authentic.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, star Killian Scott said that one of the series' strengths came from creator Charlie Covell, who managed to "[distill] a huge wealth of material" and pack in details that went "over the heads of us mere mortals:"

"Charlie [Covell] came up with all these incredible details that were going over the heads of us mere mortals. Charlie’s achievement with this is a celebration, really. They’ve distilled a huge wealth of material while reimagining it and giving it a lot of modern touches."

Having drawn heavily upon the classic tales of Greek myth it is very fitting that Kaos also draws upon the classic language used in the stories of that time.

Kaos is available to stream on Netflix.