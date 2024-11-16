Rebecca Ferguson returns alongside the show's star-studded cast and newcomer Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) in Apple TV+'s Silo Season 2.

The sophomore run of the hit sci-fi drama continues the story of Juliette after being evicted from Silo 18 at the end of Season 1.

She then unearths a shocking revelation that there are many more underground bases outside, meaning that it would allow her to recruit more members to potentially ignite a rebellion against her former home.

Silo Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on November 15.

Every Main Cast Member of Silo Season 2

Rebecca Ferguson - Juliette Nichols

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson headlines the cast of Silo Season 2 as Juliette Nichols, the former sheriff of Silo 18 and an expert in all things mechanical. She is hellbent on seeking justice for her husband's death.

At the end of Season 1, Juliette gets expelled from Silo 18 by Bernard (the head of IT) after her investigation goes sideways. After learning about the existence of other Silos outside her former home, she begins a dangerous mission to uncover more secrets while also inciting a rebellion along the way.

Ferguson previously appeared as part of the cast of Dune 2 as Lady Jessica, Paul Atreides' mother.

The actress is also known for her roles in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Greatest Showman, and Doctor Sleep.

Amelie Child Villers - Young Juliette

Amelie Child Villers

Amelie Child Villers appears in flashbacks as the younger version of Juliette. She can be seen spending time with Martha Walters as they forge a strong bond through the years.

Villers previously appeared as a young Galadriel in The Rings of Power, Tatiana in The Machine, and Nina in Censor.

Steve Zahn - Solo

Steve Zahn

Joining the cast of Silo Season 2 is Steve Zahn as Solo.

Solo is revealed to be the only survivor of the rebellion that happened in Solo 17. He comes face to face with Juliette after she though that the underground base has been abandoned for a while.

Zahn has over 90 credits, with notable roles in War of the Planet of the Apes, Joy Ride, and George & Tammy.

The actor can also be seen as Mark Mossbacher in HBO's The White Lotus.

Tim Robbins - Bernard

Tim Robbins

Tim Robbins returns as Bernard, the head of IT and Silo 18's mayor who is responsible for kicking Juliette out of the underground base.

Bernard is a sinister man who hides dirty secrets, and he will stop at nothing to prevent any form of rebellion.

Robbins is known for playing Reginald "Pop" Merrill in Castle Rock, Greg Boatwright in Here and Now, and Walter Larson in The Brink.

Chinaza Uche - Paul Billings

Chinaza Uche

Chinaza Uche reprises his role as Paul Billings, the current sheriff of Silo 18 and Juliette's former deputy.

As a by-the-books enforcer, Billings is a solid follower of Bernard and Silo 18's rules, but it all changes when he comes across the book relic that Juliette left.

Uche appeared alongside Hailee Steinfeld in Apple TV+'s Dickinson. The actor also has credits in Law & Order, A Good Person, and Nigerian Prince.

Avi Nash - Lukas Kyle

Avi Nash

Avi Nash reprises his role as Lukas Kyle, an IT analyst who worked with Juliette before she was expelled by Bernard.

In Silo Season 1, Lukas was punished after Juliette's hard drive was found with him. He was sentenced to work in the mines.

Nash previously starred as Siddiq in The Walking Dead, Krish in Black Mirror, and Wajeed in Silicon Valley.

Common - Robert Sims

Common

Robert Sims is Silo 18's head of security and Bernard's second-in-command.

While he believes that he is qualified to learn more about the Silo's secrets, Bernard's apprehension has prevented him from ascending to a much more important position.

Sims' loyalty to his family is his utmost priority, and he will do everything to protect them even from Bernard if things take a drastic turn.

Common's notable credits include John Wick: Chapter 2, Never Have I Ever, and Breathe.

Dame Harriet Walter - Martha Walker

Dame Harriet Walter

Dame Harriet Walter returns as Martha Walker, Juliette's mentor and close friend who worked as the electrical engineer of the deep-down area of Silo.

Walker returns in Season 2, Episode 1 to grow closer to Juliette, helping her in her quest for survival against Bernard and the dangerous forces within Silo 18.

Walter is best known for her roles in Sense and Sensibility, The Young Victoria, and Ted Lasso.

Iain Glen - Dr. Pete Nichols

Iain Glen

Iain Glen plays Dr. Pete Nichols, Juliette's father who reconciled with her daughter in Silo Season 1 after being separated from her for a long time.

Nichols was instrumental in helping Juliette uncover the truth in Silo 18, but their reunion was cut short after her daughter was banished from the base.

Glen's most recognizable roles include playing Bruce Wayne in Titans, Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, and Angus Speelman in Reyka.

Remmie Milner - Shirley Campbell

Remmie Milner

Remmie Milner returns as Shirley Campbell, an engineer in Silo 18's mechanical department and a close friend of Juliette.

She is strongly against Bernard's leadership which made her one of the leaders of the Rebellion in Mechanical.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Shirley tells Juliette a story of how she was able to escape one of Silo's lowest levels by going out "really, really slowly."

Milner has credits in His Dark Materials, A Christmas Carol, and Save Me.

Ida Brooke - Young Shirley Campbell

Ida Brooke

Ida Brooke appears as the younger version of Shirley Campbell in Silo Season 2.

Silo is Brooke's first major on-screen acting credit.

Shane McRae - Knox

Shane McRae

Shane McRae plays Knox, the leader of Mechanical of Silo 18 and one of Shirley's closest allies.

McRae's most recognizable role is playing Taylor Bowman in Sneaky Pete. The actor also starred in Four Kings, Still Alice, and The Help.

Ross McCall - Silo 17 Rebel Leader

Ross McCall

Ross McCall is part of Silo Season 2's cast as the rebel leader of Silo 17. Similar to Juliette, he was also a former sheriff.

In the flashback sequence from Season 2, Episode 1, the rebel leader successfully opened the door and make it outside, thus overthrowing the former leaders of Silo 17.

McCall's notable credits include Band of Brothers, Crash, and 24: Live Another Day.

Kosha Engler - Jean

Kosha Engler

Kosha Engler joins the cast of Silo Season 2 as Jean, one of the rebels of Silo 17 and the wife of the rebellion leader, Tim.

Engler is known for her work on Eric, Industry, and Kitti Katz.

Tanya Moodie - Judge Meadows

Tanya Moodie

Tanya Moodie returns to the world of Silo Season 2 as Judge Meadows, the head of the Judicial branch of Silo 18.

In Season 1, Juliette found out that Meadows was not in full control of the Judicial branch, with the higher-ups allowing her to live a comfortable live as long as she stays mum about the true nature of her position.

Moodie is best known for playing Meg in Motherland, Joy in The Change, and General Parnadee in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The actress is also part of the cast of Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4 where she appeared as Gundabel.

Clare Perkins - Carla

Clare Perkins

Clare Perkins is part of Silo Season 2's cast as Carla, Martha's ex-wife whom she asks to switch out Juliette's heat tape to survive the outside world in the Season 1 finale.

Perkins' most recognizable role is playing Ava Hartman in over 90 episodes of EastEnders. The actress also appeared in Secrets & Lies, Holby City, and Censor.

Nick Haverson - Russell Conroy

Nick Haverson

Nick Haverson plays Russell Conroy, the authoritarian figure of Silo 17 whom the rebels are trying to overthrow.

Haverson has credits in Head Over Heels, Suzie Gold, and Matriarch.

Brian Bovell - Barney

Brian Bovell

Brian Bovell stars as Barney, one of the elder statesmen of Mechanical who assigned a task for young Juliette during her early days with them.

Bovell can be seen in Pan, Love Actually, and Secrets & Lies.

Pippa Winslow - Gladys

Pippa Winslow

Pippa Winslow guest stars in Silo Season 2, Episode 1 as Gladys, one of the workers of Mechanical who meets a young Juliette and a young Shirley in the past.

Winslow previously appeared in The King's Man, The Piper, and The Crown.

New episodes of Silo Season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+ every Friday at midnight PT.